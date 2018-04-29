Merkel: Europe will push back if hit with trade tariffs - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Merkel: Europe will push back if hit with trade tariffs

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she and the leaders of France and Britain are ready to push back if the Trump administration does not permanently exempt the European Union from new import taxes on aluminum and steel imports.

Merkel said in a statement that she spoke with President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday and Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday after returning from Friday talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Merkel says the three leaders "agreed that the U.S. ought not to take any trade measures against the European Union," which is "resolved to defend its interests within the multilateral trade framework." The chancellor's statement did not outline specific steps the 28-nation EU might take.

The EU's temporary exemption from the tariffs expires Tuesday.

