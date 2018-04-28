Documentary chronicles New York Times' year covering Trump - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Documentary chronicles New York Times' year covering Trump

(T.J. Kirkpatrick/Showtime via AP). This image released by Showtime shows filmmaker Liz Garbus, left, talking with New York Times White House correspondent Julie Hirschfeld Davis in Washington, during the filming of the original documentary series "The... (T.J. Kirkpatrick/Showtime via AP). This image released by Showtime shows filmmaker Liz Garbus, left, talking with New York Times White House correspondent Julie Hirschfeld Davis in Washington, during the filming of the original documentary series "The...

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - A documentary series chronicling The New York Times covering President Donald Trump's first year in office has premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The first episode of Liz Garbus' "The Fourth Estate" screened Saturday as the closing night film at Tribeca. It premieres on Showtime in May.

Garbus' first day shooting inside the Times newsroom was inauguration day. Her final day was April 16, the day the Pulitzer Prizes announced the Times had won three of the awards.

One of the series' regular personalities is White House correspondent Maggie Haberman. Trump recently called her a "third-rate reporter" and claimed he doesn't speak to her. Haberman is seen interviewing Trump by phone in the documentary.

Times Executive Director Dean Baquet says the documentary "humanizes" the newspaper.

