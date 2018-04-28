The Latest: Slain deputy's handcuffs used to arrest suspect - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Slain deputy's handcuffs used to arrest suspect

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (AP) - The Latest on the search for a suspect in the slaying of a Maine deputy sheriff (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

A Maine sheriff says officers used the handcuffs of a slain deputy to take his accused killer into custody.

Sheriff Dale Lancaster says a law enforcement team arrested fugitive John Williams on Saturday after locating him outside a cabin.

Williams was wanted in the fatal shooting this week of Cpl. Eugene Cole in the town of Norridgewock. Officials say the 29-year-old Madison man also stole Cole's cruiser and robbed a convenience store.

The killing set off an intense manhunt that was in its fourth day.

State Police Lt. Col. John Cote said Williams offered "limited resistance" and was transported to the Waterville Police Department after being checked out by emergency medical technicians.

Williams will be detained during the weekend and will make his initial court appearance early in the week.

___

1:30 p.m.

Law enforcement officials say the search for man accused of killing a deputy in Maine is over.

The Maine Department of Public Safety reported Saturday that 29-year-old John Williams is in custody.

Williams was wanted in the fatal shooting early Wednesday of Cpl. Eugene Cole in the town of Norridgewock in central Maine. Police declined to say whether he'd been apprehended, or had turned himself in.

Saturday was the fourth day of an intense manhunt.

Officials say the 29-year-old Madison man also stole Cole's cruiser and robbed a convenience store.

Cole was 62 and a 13-year veteran of the department. Sheriff Dale Lancaster calls him an "outstanding employee, one of the finest deputies."

___

12:50 p.m.

The wife of a slain deputy in Maine is imploring his killer to turn himself in, or at least reach out to police.

Sheryl Cole assured the gunman in a statement Saturday that "this is all that we're asking of you. Please, please talk to us."

She promised to 29-year-old John Williams that he'd be treated with "dignity and respect."

Williams is wanted in the fatal shooting of Cpl. Eugene Cole. Law enforcement is on the fourth day of a manhunt.

Searchers are using ground patrols and aircraft Saturday in certain section of woods where they believe Williams might be hiding.

A friend said Williams was acting paranoid and had body armor with him before Cole was killed in an encounter early Wednesday on a darkened roadside.

