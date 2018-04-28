Greece approves 1.2 billion-euro US deal for F-16 fighters - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Greece approves 1.2 billion-euro US deal for F-16 fighters

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - A panel of senior Greek government and military officials has approved a 1.2-billion-euro ($1.45 billion) deal to upgrade more than half of the country's American-made F-16 fighter planes.

Officials say the deal approved by the Greek cabinet on Saturday will give 85 of Greece's fleet of F-16s capabilities similar to the much more advanced F-35 fighters minus stealth technology.

The terms of the agreement call for Greece to pay for the improvements until 2027 or 2028, but the U.S. agreed to cap annual payments at 150 million euros ($182 million) after that.

U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt tweeted that the approval built on Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's visit to the White House in October.

Tsipras leads the Greek cabinet.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Man who killed Maine sheriff's deputy now in custody

    Man who killed Maine sheriff's deputy now in custody

    Saturday, April 28 2018 1:07 PM EDT2018-04-28 17:07:33 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 2:11 PM EDT2018-04-28 18:11:01 GMT
    (Michael G. Seamans/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP). Maine state police patrol along Mill Stream Road in Norridgewock, Maine, Friday, April 27, 2018, during a manhunt for John Williams, wanted in the shooting death of Somerset County Sheriff...(Michael G. Seamans/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP). Maine state police patrol along Mill Stream Road in Norridgewock, Maine, Friday, April 27, 2018, during a manhunt for John Williams, wanted in the shooting death of Somerset County Sheriff...
    The wife of a slain deputy is imploring his killer to turn himself in, or at least reach out to law enforcement.More >>
    The wife of a slain deputy is imploring his killer to turn himself in, or at least reach out to law enforcement.More >>

  • 'He's not listening': Teachers and Arizona governor at odds

    'He's not listening': Teachers and Arizona governor at odds

    Friday, April 27 2018 2:33 AM EDT2018-04-27 06:33:10 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 2:10 PM EDT2018-04-28 18:10:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Thousands chant as they participate in a protest at the Arizona Capitol for higher teacher pay and school funding on the first day of a state-wide teachers strike Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Thousands chant as they participate in a protest at the Arizona Capitol for higher teacher pay and school funding on the first day of a state-wide teachers strike Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Phoenix.
    Arizona and Colorado teachers plan to don red shirts and descend upon their respective Capitols for a second day in a growing educator uprising.More >>
    Arizona and Colorado teachers plan to don red shirts and descend upon their respective Capitols for a second day in a growing educator uprising.More >>

  • Enjoying leftovers: Sheriffs feed inmates, keep extra cash

    Enjoying leftovers: Sheriffs feed inmates, keep extra cash

    Saturday, April 28 2018 9:57 AM EDT2018-04-28 13:57:16 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 2:08 PM EDT2018-04-28 18:08:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE-In this Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2014 file photo, Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin speaks to the media about a synthetic drug called AB-Pinaca, in Gadsden, Ala. For decades, Alabama sheriffs have made money by feedin...(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File). FILE-In this Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2014 file photo, Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin speaks to the media about a synthetic drug called AB-Pinaca, in Gadsden, Ala. For decades, Alabama sheriffs have made money by feedin...
    There's a move afoot to change a system that lets Alabama sheriffs pocket money from feeding prisoners in jail.More >>
    There's a move afoot to change a system that lets Alabama sheriffs pocket money from feeding prisoners in jail.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly