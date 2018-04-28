Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Hawaii - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) - An Alaska Airlines plane has made an emergency landing in Hawaii.

Hawaii News Now reports the airline says Flight 145 was heading from Seattle to Hawaii Friday night when an oil filter bypass light came on in the cockpit.

The airline says the pilots throttled down one engine of the plane and declared an emergency as they approached the islands.

The plane with 157 people aboard landed safely in Honolulu.

There were no reports of any injuries.

