Subaru of America unveils new headquarters in Camden - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Subaru of America unveils new headquarters in Camden

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). J.J. Broderick, left, a lawyer from Philadelphia, and Eileen Stilwell, of the Camden School Foundation, read the specs of on a vintage Subaru 360 vehicle on display in the lobby of the Subaru of America headquarters during the ... (AP Photo/Julio Cortez). J.J. Broderick, left, a lawyer from Philadelphia, and Eileen Stilwell, of the Camden School Foundation, read the specs of on a vintage Subaru 360 vehicle on display in the lobby of the Subaru of America headquarters during the ...
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Francisco Moran, mayor of Camden, N.J., speaks during the grand opening of the Subaru of America headquarters, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Camden, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Francisco Moran, mayor of Camden, N.J., speaks during the grand opening of the Subaru of America headquarters, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Camden, N.J.
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Francisco Moran, center right, mayor of Camden, N.J., gets a tour of the Subaru of America headquarters from Thomas Doll, President of Subaru of America, during the company's grand opening, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Camden, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Francisco Moran, center right, mayor of Camden, N.J., gets a tour of the Subaru of America headquarters from Thomas Doll, President of Subaru of America, during the company's grand opening, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Camden, N.J.
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). People look at a timeline posted on the wall during the grand opening of the Subaru of America headquarters, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Camden, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez). People look at a timeline posted on the wall during the grand opening of the Subaru of America headquarters, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Camden, N.J.
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). A musical group performs as people enter the main lobby of the Subaru of America headquarters during its grand opening, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Camden, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez). A musical group performs as people enter the main lobby of the Subaru of America headquarters during its grand opening, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Camden, N.J.

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - Subaru of America has unveiled its new headquarters in New Jersey, saying the $118 million building will fuel company growth.

Subaru said Friday that it is decamping from its overcrowded Cherry Hill headquarters to a more open-design building that has multiple departments on the same floor in Camden. The Courier Post reports CEO Tom Doll says Subaru is seeking a 5 percent share of the domestic car market within five years.

This would represent sales of about 800,000 to 850,000 vehicles.

Subaru has said it will bring 500 employees to the Camden headquarters, with 100 more workers to be hired over the next decade.

Spokeswoman Diane Anton says some key workers are already in the building and the majority of others are expected to arrive by May 7.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Judge agrees to delay Stormy Daniels' lawsuit against Trump

    Judge agrees to delay Stormy Daniels' lawsuit against Trump

    Friday, April 27 2018 5:49 PM EDT2018-04-27 21:49:14 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 7:44 PM EDT2018-04-27 23:44:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels' attorney, left, watches as Michael Cohen, center, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York, Thursday, April 26, 2018. President Donald Trump said that Cohen...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels' attorney, left, watches as Michael Cohen, center, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York, Thursday, April 26, 2018. President Donald Trump said that Cohen...
    A judge has agreed to delay a lawsuit by porn actress Stormy Daniels against President Donald Trump and his personal attorney.More >>
    A judge has agreed to delay a lawsuit by porn actress Stormy Daniels against President Donald Trump and his personal attorney.More >>

  • 'He's not listening': Teachers and Arizona governor at odds

    'He's not listening': Teachers and Arizona governor at odds

    Friday, April 27 2018 2:33 AM EDT2018-04-27 06:33:10 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 7:43 PM EDT2018-04-27 23:43:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Thousands chant as they participate in a protest at the Arizona Capitol for higher teacher pay and school funding on the first day of a state-wide teachers strike Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Thousands chant as they participate in a protest at the Arizona Capitol for higher teacher pay and school funding on the first day of a state-wide teachers strike Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Phoenix.
    Arizona and Colorado teachers plan to don red shirts and descend upon their respective Capitols for a second day in a growing educator uprising.More >>
    Arizona and Colorado teachers plan to don red shirts and descend upon their respective Capitols for a second day in a growing educator uprising.More >>

  • Lawyers argue over proper sentence for cyanide mailer

    Lawyers argue over proper sentence for cyanide mailer

    Friday, April 27 2018 1:51 AM EDT2018-04-27 05:51:42 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-04-27 23:41:58 GMT
    A Maine man is due to be sentenced later this week following his conviction for mailing cyanide to a suicidal Englishman.More >>
    A Maine man is due to be sentenced later this week following his conviction for mailing cyanide to a suicidal Englishman.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly