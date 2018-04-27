Judge agrees to delay Stormy Daniels' lawsuit against Trump

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump waves after meeting with the 2018 White House Correspondents' Association Scholarship Winners on the South Portico of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 27, 2018.

By AMANDA LEE MYERS

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A judge on Friday delayed a lawsuit by porn actress Stormy Daniels against President Donald Trump and his personal attorney.

Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, asked for the delay after FBI agents raided his home and office earlier this month. The FBI was seeking records about a nondisclosure agreement Daniels signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

U.S. District Judge S. James Otero agreed to pause the case for three months and set a hearing for July 27.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and sued to invalidate the confidentiality agreement that prevents her from discussing it. She's also suing Cohen, alleging defamation.

Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, tweeted that he'd likely be filing an immediate appeal of Otero's ruling with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

"We do not agree with it," Avenatti wrote. "Justice delayed is justice denied."

Cohen argued that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be jeopardized if the proceedings weren't delayed.

His attorney said in court last week that because the criminal investigation overlaps with issues in the lawsuit, his client's right against self-incrimination could be adversely impacted because he won't be able to respond and defend himself.

Cohen said in court records that FBI agents had seized his electronic devices and documents that contain information about the $130,000 Daniels was paid as part of the agreement. Agents also seized communications with his lawyer, Brent Blakely, about the civil case, Cohen said.

Daniels has offered to return the $130,000 and argues the agreement is legally invalid because it was only signed by her and Cohen, not by Trump.

Cohen will assert his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination "in connection with all proceedings in this case," he wrote.

