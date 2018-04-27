Ex-clerk who donned judge's robe found dead before trial

CHICAGO (AP) - A coroner's office says a former law clerk slated for trial next week for impersonating a judge in 2016 has been found dead at her suburban Chicago home.
A Friday daily ledger of the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office says 46-year-old Rhonda Crawford was pronounced dead Thursday in Calumet City. An autopsy is pending.
She was charged after donning a black robe to preside over traffic cases that should've been heard by a real judge. Her trial on misconduct and impersonation charges was to start Monday.
Her lawyer, Rob Robertson, told the Chicago Tribune Crawford was a "great person" who "wound up caught in a situation" that went too far.
Crawford had said she'd been observing judges when an actual judge encouraged her to preside over cases.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
