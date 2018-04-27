Ways to prevent E. coli illness

After traveling through Mexico under the Trump administration's watchful eye, nearly 200 Central American migrants attempting to seek asylum in the United States were stopped when border inspectors said a crossing facility didn't have enough space.More >>
The porn actress alleging an affair with President Donald Trump is escalating her legal fight, suing the president for defamation.More >>
A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.More >>
The search for California's Golden State Killer led to wrong man last year in Oregon, but investigators say they are now confident they've caught the serial rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four...More >>
