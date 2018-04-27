Ways to prevent E. coli - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Ways to prevent E. coli illness

The E. coli outbreak has hospitalized at least 84 people across 19 states. (Source: Pixabay) The E. coli outbreak has hospitalized at least 84 people across 19 states. (Source: Pixabay)

(CNN) - The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention is warning people about romaine lettuce from Yuma, AZ.

It's been linked to an E. coli outbreak that's hospitalized at least 84 people across 19 states.

Here are some things you can do to avoid getting sick.

E. coli bacteria is all around us, even inside of us.

But certain strains produce a toxin that can cause diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and even infections in your bloodstream.

Most people can prevent E. coli illness by properly handling food and practicing good hygiene.

  • Wash your hands before and after preparing a meal and especially before you eat.
  • Rinse off raw fruits and vegetables before eating them.
  • Prevent cross-contamination by keeping raw meat and seafood away from ready-to-eat foods.
  • It's crucial to thoroughly cook beef and pork that's why it's recommended to use a food thermometer.

But E. coli isn't found only in the kitchen.

  • Wash your hands after using the bathroom or coming in contact with animals.
  • Be careful to not swallow water while swimming.

Symptoms of E. coli illness typically appear three to four days after coming in contact with the bacteria.

Contact your doctor if you experience severe diarrhea, bloody stools, vomiting, or cramps.

