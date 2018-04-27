Harvey recovery funds may prioritize wealthy, advocates say

By WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Advocacy groups say Texas is poised to unfairly distribute $5-plus billion in federal funding provided for housing repairs following Hurricane Harvey - prioritizing wealthy homeowners over poorer victims in ways that could constitute racial discrimination.
A draft state rebuilding plan says homeowners may only be eligible for federal assistance, regardless of income, if they suffered $8,000 in damages. The renters' threshold is $2,000.
A coalition led by Austin-based Texas Housers says that excludes low- and middle-income households from more than $1 billion in housing repair aid.
At a news conference Friday, the groups said Harvey victims in 20 largely black and Hispanic areas in Houston and elsewhere are most likely to be excluded - raising civil rights concerns.
Texas says the federal government sets relief thresholds that can't be changed.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
