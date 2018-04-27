Harvey recovery funds may prioritize wealthy, advocates say - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Harvey recovery funds may prioritize wealthy, advocates say

By WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Advocacy groups say Texas is poised to unfairly distribute $5-plus billion in federal funding provided for housing repairs following Hurricane Harvey - prioritizing wealthy homeowners over poorer victims in ways that could constitute racial discrimination.

A draft state rebuilding plan says homeowners may only be eligible for federal assistance, regardless of income, if they suffered $8,000 in damages. The renters' threshold is $2,000.

A coalition led by Austin-based Texas Housers says that excludes low- and middle-income households from more than $1 billion in housing repair aid.

At a news conference Friday, the groups said Harvey victims in 20 largely black and Hispanic areas in Houston and elsewhere are most likely to be excluded - raising civil rights concerns.

Texas says the federal government sets relief thresholds that can't be changed.

