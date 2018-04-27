Crash of medical helicopter in Wisconsin kills 3 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Crash of medical helicopter in Wisconsin kills 3

HAZELHURST, Wis. (AP) - A medical helicopter crashed in a heavily wooded area in northern Wisconsin, killing all three people on board, authorities said Friday.

Search and rescue crews located the Ascension Health Spirit helicopter early Friday, according to Oneida County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Dan Hess. The wreckage was found near Hazelhurst, a small town about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of Green Bay.

The three people killed were all flight crew members, Oneida County Medical Examiner Larry Mathein told Wausau television station WAOW-TV. No patients were on board.

The victims' identities have not been released, pending notification of their family members. The three are believed to have died on impact, Mathein said. The body of the pilot is being sent for an autopsy, which is standard protocol, according to the medical examiner.

Hess said didn't know if the three victims were all Ascension employees. He referred questions from The Associated Press to Ascension Health, which didn't immediately respond to calls and emails Friday morning. Mathein also didn't return messages from the AP.

Authorities said the last known contact with the helicopter was at 10:55 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers received a call that the chopper was missing 25 minutes later, and a search was launched.

A witness who drove search crews to the scene on an amphibious all-terrain vehicle said the chopper went down in a heavily wooded area with high ridges and some swamps.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation. At least eight agencies were involved in the search.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Crash of medical helicopter in Wisconsin kills 3

    Crash of medical helicopter in Wisconsin kills 3

    Friday, April 27 2018 11:53 AM EDT2018-04-27 15:53:21 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 12:13 PM EDT2018-04-27 16:13:58 GMT
    Authorities say three people have died in the crash of a medical helicopter in northern Wisconsin.More >>
    Authorities say three people have died in the crash of a medical helicopter in northern Wisconsin.More >>

  • Ex-radical who killed 2 NYC officers set to be paroled

    Ex-radical who killed 2 NYC officers set to be paroled

    Friday, April 27 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-04-27 14:44:18 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 12:13 PM EDT2018-04-27 16:13:31 GMT
    A former radical who killed two New York City police officers nearly a half century ago is scheduled to be released on parole after legal efforts to keep him in prison failed.More >>
    A former radical who killed two New York City police officers nearly a half century ago is scheduled to be released on parole after legal efforts to keep him in prison failed.More >>

  • 'Truth prevails': Cosby accuser hails guilty verdict

    'Truth prevails': Cosby accuser hails guilty verdict

    Friday, April 27 2018 1:29 AM EDT2018-04-27 05:29:52 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 12:13 PM EDT2018-04-27 16:13:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.

    More >>

    Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly