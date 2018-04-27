George H.W. Bush to stay in hospital through weekend

HOUSTON (AP) - A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush will remain hospitalized through the weekend as he recovers from an infection that required his hospitalization a day after his wife's funeral.
Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on April 22. He's being treated for an infection that spread to his blood.
Family spokesman Jim McGrath said Friday that the 93-year-old Bush "is in excellent spirits" and is looking forward to resuming his schedule and traveling next month to his family's home in Maine, where he usually spends the summers.
Bush has a form of Parkinson's disease along with a history of pneumonia and other infections.
He was hospitalized after attending the funeral and burial of his 92-year-old wife, Barbara, who died on April 17 at their Houston home.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
