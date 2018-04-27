George H.W. Bush to stay in hospital through weekend - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

George H.W. Bush to stay in hospital through weekend

HOUSTON (AP) - A family spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush will remain hospitalized through the weekend as he recovers from an infection that required his hospitalization a day after his wife's funeral.

Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on April 22. He's being treated for an infection that spread to his blood.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath said Friday that the 93-year-old Bush "is in excellent spirits" and is looking forward to resuming his schedule and traveling next month to his family's home in Maine, where he usually spends the summers.

Bush has a form of Parkinson's disease along with a history of pneumonia and other infections.

He was hospitalized after attending the funeral and burial of his 92-year-old wife, Barbara, who died on April 17 at their Houston home.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Crash of medical helicopter in Wisconsin kills 3

    Crash of medical helicopter in Wisconsin kills 3

    Friday, April 27 2018 11:53 AM EDT2018-04-27 15:53:21 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 12:13 PM EDT2018-04-27 16:13:58 GMT
    Authorities say three people have died in the crash of a medical helicopter in northern Wisconsin.More >>
    Authorities say three people have died in the crash of a medical helicopter in northern Wisconsin.More >>

  • Ex-radical who killed 2 NYC officers set to be paroled

    Ex-radical who killed 2 NYC officers set to be paroled

    Friday, April 27 2018 10:44 AM EDT2018-04-27 14:44:18 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 12:13 PM EDT2018-04-27 16:13:31 GMT
    A former radical who killed two New York City police officers nearly a half century ago is scheduled to be released on parole after legal efforts to keep him in prison failed.More >>
    A former radical who killed two New York City police officers nearly a half century ago is scheduled to be released on parole after legal efforts to keep him in prison failed.More >>

  • 'Truth prevails': Cosby accuser hails guilty verdict

    'Truth prevails': Cosby accuser hails guilty verdict

    Friday, April 27 2018 1:29 AM EDT2018-04-27 05:29:52 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 12:13 PM EDT2018-04-27 16:13:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.

    More >>

    Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly