Distracted by technology? Microsoft tries to help - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Distracted by technology? Microsoft tries to help

BOSTON (AP) - Technology companies whose devices and constantly scrolling online services have driven us to distraction are beginning to acknowledge that their products can be a waste of time. Some of them now say they're trying to help.

Microsoft is rolling out a free update to its Windows 10 computer operating system Monday with new features to keep people in a distraction-free zone.

"Focus Assist" enables workers to temporarily switch off email and social media notifications during times when they need to keep their heads down. They can allow messages from certain people to break through.

Microsoft says the update is inspired by research showing office workers are being interrupted or having to switch tasks about every three minutes - and it takes 23 minutes to get back in focus.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'Truth prevails': Cosby accuser hails guilty verdict

    'Truth prevails': Cosby accuser hails guilty verdict

    Friday, April 27 2018 1:29 AM EDT2018-04-27 05:29:52 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 11:48 AM EDT2018-04-27 15:48:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.

    More >>

    Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.

    More >>

  • Wynn proposes renaming casino Encore Boston Harbor

    Wynn proposes renaming casino Encore Boston Harbor

    Friday, April 27 2018 1:29 AM EDT2018-04-27 05:29:18 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-04-27 15:47:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. A six-year boardroom battle involving the company founded by embattled former Las Vegas casino mogul Wynn and h...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. A six-year boardroom battle involving the company founded by embattled former Las Vegas casino mogul Wynn and h...
    Massachusetts gambling regulators are considering Wynn Resorts' request to remove Steve Wynn's name from its state casino license as the company founder faces numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.More >>
    Massachusetts gambling regulators are considering Wynn Resorts' request to remove Steve Wynn's name from its state casino license as the company founder faces numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.More >>

  • Money from pot taxes doesn't fix Colorado teachers' problems

    Money from pot taxes doesn't fix Colorado teachers' problems

    Friday, April 27 2018 2:50 AM EDT2018-04-27 06:50:09 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-04-27 15:47:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Colleen Slevin). In this April 16, 2018 photo, Washington, D.C., native Callie Gonyea, a second-year teacher at Ellis Elementary School in Denver, joined about 400 other teachers at a protest at the Colorado state Capitol. Colorado teachers a...(AP Photo/Colleen Slevin). In this April 16, 2018 photo, Washington, D.C., native Callie Gonyea, a second-year teacher at Ellis Elementary School in Denver, joined about 400 other teachers at a protest at the Colorado state Capitol. Colorado teachers a...
    Colorado teachers are protesting to call for higher salaries and increased funding for schools, prompting questions about why the state's booming legal marijuana sales have not fixed the problems.More >>
    Colorado teachers are protesting to call for higher salaries and increased funding for schools, prompting questions about why the state's booming legal marijuana sales have not fixed the problems.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly