Ex-radical who killed 2 NYC officers set to be paroled

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A former radical who killed two New York City police officers nearly a half century ago is scheduled to be released on parole after efforts to keep him in prison failed.
State prison officials say they're abiding by an appellate judge's decision Wednesday that denied a police union's request for a temporary restraining order to keep 70-year-old Herman Bell behind bars.
Bell is scheduled for release Friday. Corrections officials don't provide release times for inmates being paroled.
Bell and two other members of the Black Liberation Army shot officers Waverly Jones and Joseph Piagentini in 1971, after luring them to a Harlem housing development with a bogus 911 call.
Bell and the two accomplices were convicted of murder. He was granted parole last month after his eighth parole hearing.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
