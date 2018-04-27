US businesses raise pay at fastest pace in 11 years - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US businesses raise pay at fastest pace in 11 years

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. private-sector workers received the biggest pay raise in 11 years in the first three months of the year, a sign that the tight job market is slowly lifting wages.

The Labor Department said Friday that its employment cost index shows wages and salaries in the private sector rose 1 percent between January and March compared with the previous quarter. That's the biggest gain since the first quarter of 2007, before the Great Recession began.

The gain was boosted partly by healthy year-end commissions that are typically paid to sales workers at the beginning of the year. The increase may also reflect other one-time factors, such as bonuses paid out after the Trump administration's corporate tax cut took effect.

In the past year, wages for private sector workers rose 2.9 percent, the healthiest increase since the third quarter of 2008.

The unemployment rate is at a 17-year low of 4.1 percent and employers are hiring vigorously. Many businesses are struggling to find workers and they're offering higher pay as a result.

Still, wages for private sector workers rose at about a 3.5 percent pace in 2007, before the recession hit.

Stronger pay gains could add to inflationary pressure on the U.S. economy. Investors are closely watching for signs that the Federal Reserve will raise short-term interest rates more quickly to cool rising prices.

The Fed, which meets next week, has signaled that it may raise rates twice more this year, but some believe that if wages or prices accelerate, Fed policymakers may add a third hike.

The employment cost index measures health care and other benefits as well as pay. Overall compensation for U.S. workers rose 2.7 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier. That is also the fastest gain since the third quarter of 2008. Wages and salaries make up about 70 percent of total compensation, and benefits comprise the other 30 percent.

Other measures of pay have also risen, but at a choppier pace. Average hourly pay as measured in the monthly jobs report has increased 2.7 percent in the past year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Mayor: Evacuation order lifted following refinery blast

    Mayor: Evacuation order lifted following refinery blast

    Friday, April 27 2018 1:36 AM EDT2018-04-27 05:36:04 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 10:06 AM EDT2018-04-27 14:06:33 GMT
    (KSTP-TV via AP). This aerial image from video provided by KSTP-TV in Minneapolis, shows smoke rising from the Husky Energy oil refinery after an explosion Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the plant in Superior, Wis. Authorities say several people were inj...(KSTP-TV via AP). This aerial image from video provided by KSTP-TV in Minneapolis, shows smoke rising from the Husky Energy oil refinery after an explosion Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the plant in Superior, Wis. Authorities say several people were inj...

    Residents still not in their homes after a smoky refinery fire forced most of their northwestern Wisconsin community to evacuate.

    More >>

    Residents still not in their homes after a smoky refinery fire forced most of their northwestern Wisconsin community to evacuate.

    More >>

  • Sheriff: Suspect in Maine deputy killing may want to talk

    Sheriff: Suspect in Maine deputy killing may want to talk

    Friday, April 27 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-04-27 12:48:57 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-04-27 14:04:42 GMT
    (David Leaming/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP). Numerous area police agency officers converge on Bear Mountain Road to search for John Williams, Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams is a suspect in the fatal shooting of ...(David Leaming/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP). Numerous area police agency officers converge on Bear Mountain Road to search for John Williams, Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams is a suspect in the fatal shooting of ...
    Authorities are searching for a third day for a man sought in the killing of a deputy sheriff in Maine.More >>
    Authorities are searching for a third day for a man sought in the killing of a deputy sheriff in Maine.More >>

  • 'Truth prevails': Cosby accuser hails guilty verdict

    'Truth prevails': Cosby accuser hails guilty verdict

    Friday, April 27 2018 1:29 AM EDT2018-04-27 05:29:52 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-04-27 14:04:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.

    More >>

    Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly