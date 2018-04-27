Sheriff: Suspect in Maine deputy killing may want to talk - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Sheriff: Suspect in Maine deputy killing may want to talk

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (AP) - Authorities searching for a third day for a man sought in the fatal shooting of a Maine deputy sheriff say they've learned he may want to reach out and talk to them.

The shooting of Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole early Wednesday morning in Norridgewock has triggered an intensive search for 29-year-old John Williams in and around the heavily wooded rural community about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Bangor. He's considered armed and dangerous.

Sheriff Dale Lancaster said Friday authorities understand that Williams may want to communicate with them but wouldn't elaborate further. Lancaster said they are willing to listen and encouraged him to reach out.

Authorities know Williams' whereabouts leading up to the shooting but are looking for people who may have had contact with him afterward.

