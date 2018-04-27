Sheriff: Suspect in Maine deputy killing may want to talk

(FBI via AP). This undated image released Thursday, April 26, 2018, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows a wanted poster for John Williams. Authorities are searching for Williams as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Somerset County Sheriff's D...

(Maine State Police via AP). This undated photo released by the Maine State Police shows John Williams of Madison, Maine, who is being sought in connection with the shooting of a Somerset County sheriff's deputy Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Norridgewo...

(David Leaming/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP). Somerset Sheriff's Deputy Toby Blodgett lifts tape for a Bear Mountain Road resident after closing the road to traffic while police search for John Williams, Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Norridg...

(David Leaming/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP). Numerous area police agency officers converge on Bear Mountain Road to search for John Williams, Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams is a suspect in the fatal shooting of ...

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (AP) - Authorities searching for a third day for a man sought in the fatal shooting of a Maine deputy sheriff say they've learned he may want to reach out and talk to them.

The shooting of Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole early Wednesday morning in Norridgewock has triggered an intensive search for 29-year-old John Williams in and around the heavily wooded rural community about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Bangor. He's considered armed and dangerous.

Sheriff Dale Lancaster said Friday authorities understand that Williams may want to communicate with them but wouldn't elaborate further. Lancaster said they are willing to listen and encouraged him to reach out.

Authorities know Williams' whereabouts leading up to the shooting but are looking for people who may have had contact with him afterward.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.