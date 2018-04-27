The Latest: Evacuation order lifted following refinery fire - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Evacuation order lifted following refinery fire

(KSTP-TV via AP). This aerial image from video provided by KSTP-TV in Minneapolis, shows smoke rising from the Husky Energy oil refinery after an explosion Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the plant in Superior, Wis. Authorities say several people were inj... (KSTP-TV via AP). This aerial image from video provided by KSTP-TV in Minneapolis, shows smoke rising from the Husky Energy oil refinery after an explosion Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the plant in Superior, Wis. Authorities say several people were inj...
(WDIO-TV via AP). This image from video provided by WDIO-TV in Duluth, Minn., shows smoke rising from the Husky Energy oil refinery after an explosion and fire Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the plant in Superior, Wis. Authorities say several people were... (WDIO-TV via AP). This image from video provided by WDIO-TV in Duluth, Minn., shows smoke rising from the Husky Energy oil refinery after an explosion and fire Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the plant in Superior, Wis. Authorities say several people were...
(KSTP-TV via AP). This aerial image from video provided by KSTP-TV in Minneapolis, shows smoke rising from the Husky Energy oil refinery after an explosion Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the plant in Superior, Wis. Authorities say several people were inj... (KSTP-TV via AP). This aerial image from video provided by KSTP-TV in Minneapolis, shows smoke rising from the Husky Energy oil refinery after an explosion Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the plant in Superior, Wis. Authorities say several people were inj...
(Natalie Froistad/KQDS_FOX21 via AP). This photo provided by KQDS_FOX21 in Duluth, Minn., shows vehicles and personnel outside the Husky Energy oil refinery Thursday morning, April 26, 2018, after a tank containing crude oil or asphalt exploded at the ... (Natalie Froistad/KQDS_FOX21 via AP). This photo provided by KQDS_FOX21 in Duluth, Minn., shows vehicles and personnel outside the Husky Energy oil refinery Thursday morning, April 26, 2018, after a tank containing crude oil or asphalt exploded at the ...
(KQDS_FOX21 via AP). This photo provided by KQDS_FOX21 in Duluth, Minn., shows personnel outside the Husky Energy oil refinery Thursday morning, April 26, 2018, after a tank containing crude oil or asphalt exploded at the large refinery in Superior, Wi... (KQDS_FOX21 via AP). This photo provided by KQDS_FOX21 in Duluth, Minn., shows personnel outside the Husky Energy oil refinery Thursday morning, April 26, 2018, after a tank containing crude oil or asphalt exploded at the large refinery in Superior, Wi...

SUPERIOR, Wis. (AP) - The Latest on an explosion and fire at a refinery in northwestern Wisconsin (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

Police say an evacuation order has been lifted for a northwest Wisconsin city where a refinery plant explosion injured at least 11 people and sent billowing plumes of black smoke into the air.

The Superior Police Department tweeted that the order had been lifted as of 6 a.m. Friday.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine says all indications are that the refinery site is safe and stable, and that the air quality is normal.

Authorities said late Thursday that the fire at the Husky Energy oil refinery was out, but that the evacuation for local residents remained. Superior has about 27,000 and shares a Lake Superior shipping port with nearby Duluth, Minnesota.

The evacuation order affected a 3-mile (5-kilometer) radius around the refinery, as well as a 10-mile (16-kilometer) corridor south of it where the smoke was heading.

___

12:05 a.m.

Residents are still not in their homes after a smoky refinery fire forced most of their northwestern Wisconsin community to evacuate.

Authorities posted an update Thursday night saying the fire at the Husky Energy oil refinery was out, but an evacuation order for residents of Superior remained in place.

A blast at the refinery injured at least 11 people, one of them seriously. Authorities say there are no fatalities and all workers are accounted for.

The fire was put out earlier Thursday but it reignited, sending up thick clouds of noxious black smoke that could be seen for miles.

A four-person team from the U.S. Chemical Safety Board will investigate the blast. The board makes safety recommendations after serious chemical incidents.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Search for suspect in Maine deputy killing enters 3rd day

    Search for suspect in Maine deputy killing enters 3rd day

    Friday, April 27 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-04-27 12:48:57 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 8:49 AM EDT2018-04-27 12:49:04 GMT
    (David Leaming/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP). Numerous area police agency officers converge on Bear Mountain Road to search for John Williams, Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams is a suspect in the fatal shooting of ...(David Leaming/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP). Numerous area police agency officers converge on Bear Mountain Road to search for John Williams, Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams is a suspect in the fatal shooting of ...
    Authorities are searching for a third day for a man sought in the killing of a deputy sheriff in Maine.More >>
    Authorities are searching for a third day for a man sought in the killing of a deputy sheriff in Maine.More >>

  • 2 lives converge on a dark road in Maine with deadly results

    2 lives converge on a dark road in Maine with deadly results

    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:49 AM EDT2018-04-26 04:49:00 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-04-27 12:48:44 GMT
    (Jeff Pouland/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP). This 2007 photo shows Somerset County Cpl. Sheriff Eugene Cole , who was killed early Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. A search is underway for a suspect who stole the deputy's...(Jeff Pouland/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP). This 2007 photo shows Somerset County Cpl. Sheriff Eugene Cole , who was killed early Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. A search is underway for a suspect who stole the deputy's...
    A manhunt is underway for the suspect in what is believed to be the first killing of a law enforcement officer in Maine in nearly 30 years.More >>
    A manhunt is underway for the suspect in what is believed to be the first killing of a law enforcement officer in Maine in nearly 30 years.More >>

  • Man convicted of mailing fatal cyanide set to be sentenced

    Man convicted of mailing fatal cyanide set to be sentenced

    Friday, April 27 2018 1:51 AM EDT2018-04-27 05:51:42 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-04-27 12:48:40 GMT
    A Maine man is due to be sentenced later this week following his conviction for mailing cyanide to a suicidal Englishman.More >>
    A Maine man is due to be sentenced later this week following his conviction for mailing cyanide to a suicidal Englishman.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly