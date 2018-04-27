The Latest: Judge orders house arrest for Bill Cosby

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand smiles as she listens during a news conference after Cosby was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

(Mark Makela/Pool Photo via AP, Pool). Accuser Lili Bernard, foreground, is consoled by grief counselor Caroline Heldman left, as accuser Victoria Valentino, right, is comforted outside the courtroom after Bill Cosby was found guilty in his sexual assa...

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby gestures as he leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., after being convicted of drugging and molesting a woman, Thursday, April 26, 2018.

(Mark Makela/Pool Photo via AP). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby reacts while being notified a verdict was in in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. A jury convicted the "Cosby Sho...

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on reaction following a guilty verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

A judge is confining Bill Cosby to his suburban Philadelphia home until the comedian is sentenced on sexual assault charges.

Cosby must also wear a GPS monitoring device under the order issued Friday by Judge Steven O'Neill.

The judge had suggested Thursday after Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault that he would be allowed to move around Montgomery County, where his home is located.

The modified order says can leave his house only to meet with his lawyers or to get medical treatment but must get permission before doing so.

O'Neill said he issued Friday's order to "clarify" the restrictions.

Cosby remains free on $1 million bail after his conviction on charges that he drugged and molest a woman in 2004. He maintains his innocence.

___

2 p.m.

The Associated Press and other news outlets have asked the judge in the Bill Cosby case to make public the names of the jurors who found him guilty of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.

The request was filed Friday, a day after a suburban Philadelphia jury reached its decision on the second day of deliberations.

The judge has not spelled out why the names have not yet been released.

Jury names were also withheld by the court at the end of Cosby's first trial, which ended in a mistrial. After news outlets intervened, the judge released them four days later. He concluded he was bound by a state Supreme Court ruling that under the First Amendment, juror names should be made public.

Cosby is free on $1 million bail. His attorney plans to appeal. No sentencing date has been set.

___

1:40 p.m.

Bill Cosby's alma mater says it has revoked an honorary degree given to the comedian more than two decades ago.

Temple University in Philadelphia says the school's board of trustees accepted a recommendation Friday to rescind the 1991 degree it awarded to Cosby.

A statement released by the school cites Thursday's jury verdict finding Cosby guilty of drugging and molesting a Temple employee in 2004.

The school was among few that waited to pull honors from Cosby until after the verdict.

Cosby received a bachelor's degree from Temple and long served as a public face and fundraiser for the school.

Board of Trustees Chairman Patrick O'Connor previously said he would recuse himself from discussions on the honorary degree. O'Connor represented Cosby in 2005 when he first faced allegations of sexual assault.

___

7:55 a.m.

Bill Cosby's spokesman says the 80-year-old comedian is feeling great, and confident he did nothing wrong, one day after being found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Andrew Wyatt tells ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday that Cosby is spending time with his wife, Camille, less than 24 hours after hearing the guilty verdict.

Wyatt says Cosby maintains his innocence.

On Thursday, Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

Cosby could be headed to prison when he is sentenced in 60 to 90 days. His lawyer, Tom Mesereau, has said "the fight is not over" and said he will appeal.

___

7:45 a.m.

Bill Cosby's chief accuser says in a Twitter post that "truth prevails."

Andrea Constand tweeted Friday morning a "very profound and heartfelt thank you" to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for its service and sacrifices. She followed by saying congratulations, and that truth prevails.

A jury found the 80-year-old entertainer guilty Thursday of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He was charged with violating Constand, a Temple University employee, at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The guilty verdict came less than a year after another jury deadlocked on the charges.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele has praised Constand as the "first courageous person" to go public with her allegations that Cosby drugged and molested her.

___

7:30 a.m.

One of Bill Cosby's accusers says she wouldn't be heartbroken if he spent the rest of his life in jail and even died in prison following the 80-year-old comedian's conviction on charges he sexually assaulted a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home.

Cosby accuser Janice Baker-Kinney, who alleges he drugged and raped her in 1982, told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday that it is essential Cosby spend time in jail.

A jury outside Philadelphia convicted the "Cosby Show" star on Thursday of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. The guilty verdict came less than a year after another jury deadlocked on the charges.

He is to be sentenced in 60 to 90 days.

___

1:20 a.m.

Bill Cosby could be headed to prison at age 80 for sexual assault for the rest of his life, vindicating a multitude of women who doubted anyone would ever believe their word against that of America's Dad.

The comedian was convicted Thursday of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

Women's advocates called the verdict a turning point in the #MeToo movement that proved what Cosby's accusers had been saying: His nice-guy image was a sham.

The verdict in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era sealed the downfall of an entertainer who broke racial barriers in Hollywood on his way to TV superstardom as sweater-wearing, wisdom-dispensing Dr. Cliff Huxtable.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission. Constand has done so.

