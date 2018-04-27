The Latest: Cosby's chief accuser tweets 'truth prevails'

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand smiles as she listens during a news conference after Cosby was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

(Mark Makela/Pool Photo via AP, Pool). Accuser Lili Bernard, foreground, is consoled by grief counselor Caroline Heldman left, as accuser Victoria Valentino, right, is comforted outside the courtroom after Bill Cosby was found guilty in his sexual assa...

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby gestures as he leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., after being convicted of drugging and molesting a woman, Thursday, April 26, 2018.

(Mark Makela/Pool Photo via AP). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby reacts while being notified a verdict was in in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. A jury convicted the "Cosby Sho...

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on reaction following a guilty verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial (all times local):

7:45 a.m.

Bill Cosby's chief accuser says in a Twitter post that "truth prevails."

Andrea Constand tweeted Friday morning a "very profound and heartfelt thank you" to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for its service and sacrifices. She followed by saying congratulations, and that truth prevails.

A jury found the 80-year-old entertainer guilty Thursday of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He was charged with violating Constand, a Temple University employee, at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The guilty verdict came less than a year after another jury deadlocked on the charges.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele has praised Constand as the "first courageous person" to go public with her allegations that Cosby drugged and molested her.

___

7:30 a.m.

One of Bill Cosby's accusers says she wouldn't be heartbroken if he spent the rest of his life in jail and even died in prison following the 80-year-old comedian's conviction on charges he sexually assaulted a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home.

Cosby accuser Janice Baker-Kinney, who alleges he drugged and raped her in 1982, told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday that it is essential Cosby spend time in jail.

A jury outside Philadelphia convicted the "Cosby Show" star on Thursday of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. The guilty verdict came less than a year after another jury deadlocked on the charges.

He is to be sentenced in 60 to 90 days.

___

1:20 a.m.

Bill Cosby could be headed to prison at age 80 for sexual assault for the rest of his life, vindicating a multitude of women who doubted anyone would ever believe their word against that of America's Dad.

The comedian was convicted Thursday of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

Women's advocates called the verdict a turning point in the #MeToo movement that proved what Cosby's accusers had been saying: His nice-guy image was a sham.

The verdict in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era sealed the downfall of an entertainer who broke racial barriers in Hollywood on his way to TV superstardom as sweater-wearing, wisdom-dispensing Dr. Cliff Huxtable.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission. Constand has done so.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.