Eurogroup: Greece on track to exit bailout in August - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Eurogroup: Greece on track to exit bailout in August

(AP Photo/Valentina Petrova). European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici speaks prior to Eurogroup meeting at the National Palace of Culture in Sofia, Bulgaria, Friday, April 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova). European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici speaks prior to Eurogroup meeting at the National Palace of Culture in Sofia, Bulgaria, Friday, April 27, 2018.
(AP Photo/Valentina Petrova). Eurogroup President Mario Centeno speaks prior to Eurogroup meeting at the National Palace of Culture in Sofia, Bulgaria, Friday, April 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova). Eurogroup President Mario Centeno speaks prior to Eurogroup meeting at the National Palace of Culture in Sofia, Bulgaria, Friday, April 27, 2018.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Greece's creditors say the country is on track to reach a final agreement on June 21 on fully exiting its international bailout in August, and debt inspectors will return to Athens next month for one last review.

EU finance commissioner Pierre Moscovici said that Greece was essentially on track to meet its reform commitments, "but there are still a few efforts to be conducted. We will always be demanding but not concerned." He was speaking Friday in Bulgaria's capital after a meeting of finance ministers of the European Union's 19-member eurozone.

Greece is set to emerge from its third and final bailout on Aug. 20, after eight years of relying on emergency loans from creditors. Consequently, Greece has pushed through repeated rounds of deep spending cuts, structural reforms and privatizations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Cosby could spend rest of life in prison for sex assault

    Cosby could spend rest of life in prison for sex assault

    Friday, April 27 2018 1:29 AM EDT2018-04-27 05:29:52 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 8:32 AM EDT2018-04-27 12:32:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.

    More >>

    Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.

    More >>

  • Comparing Cosby's 2 trials: More accusers and a conviction

    Comparing Cosby's 2 trials: More accusers and a conviction

    Friday, April 27 2018 1:01 AM EDT2018-04-27 05:01:02 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 8:31 AM EDT2018-04-27 12:31:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby gestures as he leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., after being convicted of drugging and molesting a woman, Thursday, April 26, 2018.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby gestures as he leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., after being convicted of drugging and molesting a woman, Thursday, April 26, 2018.
    The retrial that led to Bill Cosby's conviction on charges he drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion played out far differently than one that ended in a hung jury last year.More >>
    The retrial that led to Bill Cosby's conviction on charges he drugged and molested a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion played out far differently than one that ended in a hung jury last year.More >>

  • Iconic pen used by military, made by blind people turns 50

    Iconic pen used by military, made by blind people turns 50

    Friday, April 27 2018 1:29 AM EDT2018-04-27 05:29:36 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 8:22 AM EDT2018-04-27 12:22:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). In this Monday, April 16, 2018, photo, SKILCRAFT pens, manufactured for the U.S. Government, are seen in a bin at the Industries of the Blind in Greensboro, N.C. Government pens have been manufactured for 50 years by National I...(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). In this Monday, April 16, 2018, photo, SKILCRAFT pens, manufactured for the U.S. Government, are seen in a bin at the Industries of the Blind in Greensboro, N.C. Government pens have been manufactured for 50 years by National I...
    Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with an iconic pen made for 50 years by visually impaired people.More >>
    Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with an iconic pen made for 50 years by visually impaired people.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly