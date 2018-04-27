Metairie school warns children may have been exposed to mumps

Wide receiver DJ Chark now joins the list of other LSU players selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.More >>
Wide receiver DJ Chark now joins the list of other LSU players selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.More >>
Former Tiger, and now NFL players, Donte Jackson, was drafted Friday night in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.More >>
Former Tiger, and now NFL players, Donte Jackson, was drafted Friday night in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.More >>
LSU's star running back, Derrius Guice, is now an NFL player.More >>
LSU's star running back, Derrius Guice, is now an NFL player.More >>
More closures are happening this weekend around the River Center Branch Library, which is under construction in downtown Baton Rouge.More >>
More closures are happening this weekend around the River Center Branch Library, which is under construction in downtown Baton Rouge.More >>
When searching for a job, it’s not often a potential candidate is given the opportunity to chat one-on-one with a future co-worker. The Baton Rouge Police Department is making that happen and restructuring their recruitment process with their new interactive website, geauxbrpd.com.More >>
When searching for a job, it’s not often a potential candidate is given the opportunity to chat one-on-one with a future co-worker. The Baton Rouge Police Department is making that happen and restructuring their recruitment process with their new interactive website, geauxbrpd.com.More >>
According to a license suspension order from the Georgia Composite Medical Board on Feb. 21, Patterson yelled expletives at employees in her office and repeatedly threatened to "slit their throats."More >>
According to a license suspension order from the Georgia Composite Medical Board on Feb. 21, Patterson yelled expletives at employees in her office and repeatedly threatened to "slit their throats."More >>
Arial Canen lost her ears and her family said insurance won't cover the procedure she needs for new ones.More >>
Arial Canen lost her ears and her family said insurance won't cover the procedure she needs for new ones.More >>
A 10-year-old boy died on Friday morning, April 27 after being run over by a school bus in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.More >>
A 10-year-old boy died on Friday morning, April 27 after being run over by a school bus in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.More >>
Archaeologists in Texas are working to identify the remains found in 89 graves at a construction site.More >>
Archaeologists in Texas are working to identify the remains found in 89 graves at a construction site.More >>
She's the former state president of Mississippi HOSA, president of the first NAACP chapter in Jefferson Davis County, president of the Beta Club, president of Mu Alpha Theta chapter for three years. Those are only some of the accomplishments of a Bassfield girl. Perhaps the biggest one thus far, is an acceptance letter and a full ride Bill Gates Scholarship to Harvard University. This young woman exudes brains, beauty, and faith.More >>
She's the former state president of Mississippi HOSA, president of the first NAACP chapter in Jefferson Davis County, president of the Beta Club, president of Mu Alpha Theta chapter for three years. Those are only some of the accomplishments of a Bassfield girl. Perhaps the biggest one thus far, is an acceptance letter and a full ride Bill Gates Scholarship to Harvard University. This young woman exudes brains, beauty, and faith.More >>
The attorney for the family of a Midlands woman who died in 2016 following a seven hour flight on American Airlines is speaking out about a recently filed lawsuit.More >>
The attorney for the family of a Midlands woman who died in 2016 following a seven hour flight on American Airlines is speaking out about a recently filed lawsuit.More >>
The day after the photo went viral, the Lubbock County Democratic Party Headquarters posted the photo without a caption - however, it was missing one person. The photo had been cropped to show everyone except Melania Trump.More >>
The day after the photo went viral, the Lubbock County Democratic Party Headquarters posted the photo without a caption - however, it was missing one person. The photo had been cropped to show everyone except Melania Trump.More >>
Cristina Pavon-Baker, 17, crashed her car going 106 mph last month in Georgia, killing her friend, 18-year-old Makayla Penn.More >>
Cristina Pavon-Baker, 17, crashed her car going 106 mph last month in Georgia, killing her friend, 18-year-old Makayla Penn.More >>
Three teens were killed in a late night wreck in Lauderdale County.More >>
Three teens were killed in a late night wreck in Lauderdale County.More >>