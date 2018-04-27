Metairie school warns children may have been exposed to mumps

A Metairie has school warned parents that their children may have been exposed to the mumps.

The school said a parent has the illness, and may have exposed students and other parents.

According to the letter from the Metairie Academy, a parent with the mumps may have been on campus at some point last week.

The school said there may have been an exposure at their gala which was held on Saturday.

The school said the person with mumps had been vaccinated.

According to the CDC, even if someone does get the mumps vaccination, it's success rate is about 88 percent.

That's why the academy is asking parents to be on the look out for any symptoms of the mumps even if you and your child have already been vaccinated.

Symptoms of the mumps include fever, tiredness, muscle aches and swollen saliva glands

The virus is highly contagious, and is usually spread by droplets from when you cough or sneeze,

Sharing utensils and cups will also help the mumps spread.

If you believe you have the mumps virus, the school recommends staying home and calling your doctor.

