Eni 1Q earnings dip slightly despite rising production - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Eni 1Q earnings dip slightly despite rising production

MILAN (AP) - Italian gas and oil company Eni says first-quarter profits dropped slightly as production grew by 4 percent amid rising oil prices.

Eni on Friday reported net profit in the quarter down 2 percent to 946 million euros ($1.1 billion), from 965 million euros a year earlier.

Production rose to 1.867 million barrels of oil equivalent a day, with oil prices up 8 percent year-on-year.

With operating net profit - or profits before taxes and interest - up by 30 percent to 978 million euros, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said that Eni's results were "over and above the rising price of oil."

During the quarter, Eni acquired a concession in the United Arab Emirates and sold an additional 10 percent in its Zohr field in Egypt.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Cosby could spend rest of life in prison for sex assault

    Cosby could spend rest of life in prison for sex assault

    Friday, April 27 2018 1:29 AM EDT2018-04-27 05:29:52 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 5:21 AM EDT2018-04-27 09:21:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.

    More >>

    Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.

    More >>

  • Iconic pen used by military, made by blind people turns 50

    Iconic pen used by military, made by blind people turns 50

    Friday, April 27 2018 1:29 AM EDT2018-04-27 05:29:36 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 5:21 AM EDT2018-04-27 09:21:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). In this Monday, April 16, 2018, photo, SKILCRAFT pens, manufactured for the U.S. Government, are seen in a bin at the Industries of the Blind in Greensboro, N.C. Government pens have been manufactured for 50 years by National I...(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). In this Monday, April 16, 2018, photo, SKILCRAFT pens, manufactured for the U.S. Government, are seen in a bin at the Industries of the Blind in Greensboro, N.C. Government pens have been manufactured for 50 years by National I...
    Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with an iconic pen made for 50 years by visually impaired people.More >>
    Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with an iconic pen made for 50 years by visually impaired people.More >>

  • Money from pot taxes doesn't fix Colorado teachers' problems

    Money from pot taxes doesn't fix Colorado teachers' problems

    Friday, April 27 2018 2:50 AM EDT2018-04-27 06:50:09 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 5:21 AM EDT2018-04-27 09:21:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Colleen Slevin). In this April 16, 2018 photo, Washington, D.C., native Callie Gonyea, a second-year teacher at Ellis Elementary School in Denver, joined about 400 other teachers at a protest at the Colorado state Capitol. Colorado teachers a...(AP Photo/Colleen Slevin). In this April 16, 2018 photo, Washington, D.C., native Callie Gonyea, a second-year teacher at Ellis Elementary School in Denver, joined about 400 other teachers at a protest at the Colorado state Capitol. Colorado teachers a...
    Colorado teachers are protesting to call for higher salaries and increased funding for schools, prompting questions about why the state's booming legal marijuana sales have not fixed the problems.More >>
    Colorado teachers are protesting to call for higher salaries and increased funding for schools, prompting questions about why the state's booming legal marijuana sales have not fixed the problems.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly