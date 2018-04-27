Man convicted of mailing fatal cyanide set to be sentenced - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man convicted of mailing fatal cyanide set to be sentenced

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A Maine man convicted of sending cyanide to a suicidal man in England is due to be sentenced.

Sidney Kilmartin, of Windham, was found guilty in 2016 of mailing injurious articles resulting in death and witness tampering.

He's scheduled to be sentenced on Friday afternoon at U.S. District Court in Portland.

Kilmartin was charged with advertising and mailing a substance he said was cyanide to several suicidal people. It was really Epsom salt. But investigators say he later sent the real thing to a man in England.

The Englishman used the cyanide to kill himself. Investigators say Kilmartin wanted to prevent the man from reporting his fraud.

Kilmartin pleaded guilty to mail and wire fraud but denied the charges of witness tampering and mailing injurious articles.

