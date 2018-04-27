Wynn Resorts removing Steve Wynn's name from new casino - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Wynn Resorts removing Steve Wynn's name from new casino

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. A six-year boardroom battle involving the company founded by embattled former Las Vegas casino mogul Wynn and h... (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. A six-year boardroom battle involving the company founded by embattled former Las Vegas casino mogul Wynn and h...

BOSTON (AP) - Wynn Resorts is renaming a casino set to open next year just outside Boston to remove the name of company founder Steve Wynn, who resigned following sexual misconduct allegations.

New CEO Matthew Maddox on Friday announced plans to change the casino from Wynn Boston Harbor to Encore Boston Harbor. That's a moniker used on one of its Las Vegas casinos.

Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO and sold his shares following allegations he denies.

Maddox addressed Massachusetts gambling regulators on the company's request to remove Wynn's name from its casino license. Regulators say the change doesn't require state approval.

Maddox also outlined steps the company has taken to change its culture, including appointing three women to the board.

Wynn has filed a defamation lawsuit against The Associated Press for its reporting on a separate allegation made to police.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Your local post office could become a bank

    Your local post office could become a bank

    Friday, April 27 2018 1:22 PM EDT2018-04-27 17:22:32 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-04-27 17:44:46 GMT

    The Postal Banking Act is aimed at low-income and working-class Americans who have limited access to commercial banking.

    More >>

    The Postal Banking Act is aimed at low-income and working-class Americans who have limited access to commercial banking.

    More >>

  • More than money: School vouchers also irk Arizona teachers

    More than money: School vouchers also irk Arizona teachers

    Friday, April 27 2018 2:41 AM EDT2018-04-27 06:41:47 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 1:42 PM EDT2018-04-27 17:42:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Thousands march to the Arizona Capitol for higher teacher pay and public school funding on the first day of a state-wide teachers strike Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Arizona leaders dealing with an unprecedented te...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Thousands march to the Arizona Capitol for higher teacher pay and public school funding on the first day of a state-wide teachers strike Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Arizona leaders dealing with an unprecedented te...
    Arizona leaders dealing with an unprecedented teacher strike are paying the political price for resentment among public school teachers over funding as well as school vouchers.More >>
    Arizona leaders dealing with an unprecedented teacher strike are paying the political price for resentment among public school teachers over funding as well as school vouchers.More >>

  • GOP-led House panel officially clears Trump in Russia probe

    GOP-led House panel officially clears Trump in Russia probe

    Friday, April 27 2018 9:58 AM EDT2018-04-27 13:58:00 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 1:39 PM EDT2018-04-27 17:39:51 GMT
    The GOP-authored report marks the close of its investigation, which began with bipartisan promise but ultimately succumbed to factional squabbling. (Source: Congress.gov)The GOP-authored report marks the close of its investigation, which began with bipartisan promise but ultimately succumbed to factional squabbling. (Source: Congress.gov)

    The House intelligence committee has released its final report on Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential campaign.

    More >>

    The House intelligence committee has released its final report on Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential campaign.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly