Wynn proposes renaming casino Encore Boston Harbor - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Wynn proposes renaming casino Encore Boston Harbor

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. A six-year boardroom battle involving the company founded by embattled former Las Vegas casino mogul Wynn and h... (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. A six-year boardroom battle involving the company founded by embattled former Las Vegas casino mogul Wynn and h...

BOSTON (AP) - Wynn Resort is proposing renaming its Massachusetts casino set to open next year from Wynn Boston Harbor to Encore Boston Harbor.

New company CEO Matthew Maddox announced plans to adopt a moniker used on one of its Las Vegas casinos Friday.

He spoke at a Boston hearing on the company's request to remove founder Steve Wynn's name from its Massachusetts casino license.

Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO and sold his company shares following allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denies.

Maddox on Friday outlined steps the company has taken to change its corporate culture, including appointing three women to the board of directors.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is investigating what the company's board might have known about the allegations against Wynn. The inquiry could impact Wynn's Massachusetts operations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • At hearings, EPA chief seeks to divert blame for ethics woes

    At hearings, EPA chief seeks to divert blame for ethics woes

    Friday, April 27 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-04-27 04:30:52 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-04-27 16:12:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt pauses while speaking as he testifies before the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 26, 2018.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt pauses while speaking as he testifies before the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 26, 2018.

    Lawmakers assail EPA chief over ethical lapses in hearings that triggered bipartisan calls for his ouster.

    More >>

    Lawmakers assail EPA chief over ethical lapses in hearings that triggered bipartisan calls for his ouster.

    More >>

  • Trump says of Comey: 'He's either very sick or very dumb'

    Trump says of Comey: 'He's either very sick or very dumb'

    Friday, April 27 2018 12:42 AM EDT2018-04-27 04:42:20 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-04-27 16:12:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). From left, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member, confer before considering a bipartisan bill to protect the spec...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). From left, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking member, confer before considering a bipartisan bill to protect the spec...
    President Donald Trump says he has no plans to get involved with the ongoing investigation into Russian election meddling _ for now.More >>
    President Donald Trump says he has no plans to get involved with the ongoing investigation into Russian election meddling _ for now.More >>

  • GOP-led House panel officially clears Trump in Russia probe

    GOP-led House panel officially clears Trump in Russia probe

    Friday, April 27 2018 9:58 AM EDT2018-04-27 13:58:00 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-04-27 16:12:19 GMT
    The GOP-authored report marks the close of its investigation, which began with bipartisan promise but ultimately succumbed to factional squabbling. (Source: Congress.gov)The GOP-authored report marks the close of its investigation, which began with bipartisan promise but ultimately succumbed to factional squabbling. (Source: Congress.gov)

    The House intelligence committee has released its final report on Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential campaign.

    More >>

    The House intelligence committee has released its final report on Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential campaign.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly