Wynn Resorts removing Steve Wynn's name from new casino - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Wynn Resorts removing Steve Wynn's name from new casino

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. A six-year boardroom battle involving the company founded by embattled former Las Vegas casino mogul Wynn and h... (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. A six-year boardroom battle involving the company founded by embattled former Las Vegas casino mogul Wynn and h...

BOSTON (AP) - Wynn Resorts is renaming a casino set to open next year just outside Boston to remove the name of company founder Steve Wynn, who resigned following sexual misconduct allegations.

New CEO Matthew Maddox on Friday announced plans to change the casino from Wynn Boston Harbor to Encore Boston Harbor. That's a moniker used on one of its Las Vegas casinos.

Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO and sold his shares following allegations he denies.

Maddox addressed Massachusetts gambling regulators on the company's request to remove Wynn's name from its casino license. Regulators say the change doesn't require state approval.

Maddox also outlined steps the company has taken to change its culture, including appointing three women to the board.

Wynn has filed a defamation lawsuit against The Associated Press for its reporting on a separate allegation made to police.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sheriff: Suspect in deputy killing may want to talk

    Sheriff: Suspect in deputy killing may want to talk

    Friday, April 27 2018 8:48 AM EDT2018-04-27 12:48:57 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-04-27 17:25:15 GMT
    (David Leaming/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP). Numerous area police agency officers converge on Bear Mountain Road to search for John Williams, Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams is a suspect in the fatal shooting of ...(David Leaming/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP). Numerous area police agency officers converge on Bear Mountain Road to search for John Williams, Thursday, April 26, 2018 in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams is a suspect in the fatal shooting of ...
    Authorities are searching for a third day for a man sought in the killing of a deputy sheriff in Maine.More >>
    Authorities are searching for a third day for a man sought in the killing of a deputy sheriff in Maine.More >>

  • Former Vermont governor who presided over liberal swing dies

    Former Vermont governor who presided over liberal swing dies

    Friday, April 27 2018 1:17 PM EDT2018-04-27 17:17:16 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-04-27 17:25:13 GMT
    Former Vt. Gov. Philip Hoff, who influenced state's change from GOP to Democrat, dies at 93.More >>
    Former Vt. Gov. Philip Hoff, who influenced state's change from GOP to Democrat, dies at 93.More >>

  • Harvey recovery funds may prioritize wealthy, advocates say

    Harvey recovery funds may prioritize wealthy, advocates say

    Friday, April 27 2018 1:17 PM EDT2018-04-27 17:17:14 GMT
    Friday, April 27 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-04-27 17:25:10 GMT
    Advocacy groups say Texas is poised to unfairly distribute $5-plus billion in federal funding provided for housing repairs following Hurricane Harvey _ prioritizing wealthy homeowners over poorer victims in ways...More >>
    Advocacy groups say Texas is poised to unfairly distribute $5-plus billion in federal funding provided for housing repairs following Hurricane Harvey _ prioritizing wealthy homeowners over poorer victims in ways that could constitute racial discrimination.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly