Wynn proposes renaming casino Encore Boston Harbor

BOSTON (AP) - Wynn Resort is proposing renaming its Massachusetts casino set to open next year from Wynn Boston Harbor to Encore Boston Harbor.

New company CEO Matthew Maddox announced plans to adopt a moniker used on one of its Las Vegas casinos Friday.

He spoke at a Boston hearing on the company's request to remove founder Steve Wynn's name from its Massachusetts casino license.

Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO and sold his company shares following allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denies.

Maddox on Friday outlined steps the company has taken to change its corporate culture, including appointing three women to the board of directors.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is investigating what the company's board might have known about the allegations against Wynn. The inquiry could impact Wynn's Massachusetts operations.

