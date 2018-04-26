Hospital partnership creates facility focused on women's cancer care

Former Dutchtown star, Justin Reid, was drafted Friday night in the second round of the NFL draft to the (insert NFL team).More >>
Former Dutchtown star, Justin Reid, was drafted Friday night in the second round of the NFL draft to the (insert NFL team).More >>
Mary Bird Perkins Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center and Woman's Hospital partnered to build the Breast and GYN Cancer Pavilion, bringing knowledge and skill from all their facilities into a central location to help women fighting breast and gynecological cancers.More >>
Mary Bird Perkins Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center and Woman's Hospital partnered to build the Breast and GYN Cancer Pavilion, bringing knowledge and skill from all their facilities into a central location to help women fighting breast and gynecological cancers.More >>
After not being able to get the offense going through the first five innings, LSU put up runs in three of the last four innings, defeating Ole Miss 5-2, Saturday night.More >>
After not being able to get the offense going through the first five innings, LSU put up runs in three of the last four innings, defeating Ole Miss 5-2, Saturday night.More >>
In the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Oakland Raiders selected Arden Key, a former Tiger, to join their team.More >>
In the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Oakland Raiders selected Arden Key, a former Tiger, to join their team.More >>
As questions continue to swirl regarding the future of Southern University’s director of the Human Jukebox Marching Band, Nathan Haymer, email records obtained by 9News late Friday evening provide more insight into what could now be prompting concern among university leaders.More >>
As questions continue to swirl regarding the future of Southern University’s director of the Human Jukebox Marching Band, Nathan Haymer, email records obtained by 9News late Friday evening provide more insight into what could now be prompting concern among university leaders.More >>
Archaeologists in Texas are working to identify the remains found in 89 graves at a construction site.More >>
Archaeologists in Texas are working to identify the remains found in 89 graves at a construction site.More >>