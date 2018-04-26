Hospital partnership creates facility focused on women's cancer care

Three of the biggest names in medical care in the Baton Rouge metro area have come together to create a facility entirely focused on women dealing with cancer. Mary Bird Perkins Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center and Woman's Hospital partnered to build the Breast and GYN Cancer Pavilion, bringing knowledge and skill from all their facilities into a central location to help women fighting breast and gynecological cancers.

"Many times, our patients receive their diagnostic care and their surgery and then have to go to another location to get their chemotherapy and radiation therapy,” explained Woman’s Hospital Vice President Kurt Scott. “The idea here was to be patient-centered and bring all those resources to one location."

Located on the Woman's Hospital campus, administrators boast the facility combines Woman's expertise in surgery and woman-centered healthcare with the advanced radiation and oncology skills of the Cancer Center. The new facility will also provide clinical trial research.

"If you take those three components and put them together, you have a comprehensive approach for cancer treatment for GYN and breast that starts from the moment of diagnosis, through treatment, all the way to survivorship," said Cancer Center administrator, Linda Lee.

Every part of the nearly 40,000 square foot facility was designed with the patient in mind. Even the privacy screens that separate the new 16-bay infusion center are made from a decorative glass, giving the patient a little art as well as discretion.

The design is also meant to ease the stress on the patient. For example, radiation treatment for some gynecological cancers can involve a lengthy and invasive process that requires moving the patient all over the hospital to receive multiple scans and exams. The Pavilion creates a medical suite for these treatments so the patient only moves a few feet for whatever she needs.

"The patient comes to this suite and all of the services that are needed for that treatment come to her," explained medical physicist, Koren Smith.

The $19 million facility is also equipped with some of the best equipment around, including a state-of-the-art radiation machine and the Catalyst HD System, which provides real-time tumor tracking and alignment during radiation treatment. The infusion center includes an onsite pharmacy so turn around for treatment is faster.

Administers hope the Pavilion will become the premier center in the region for cancer treatment in women.

"Almost 4,000 women will be afflicted with breast cancer every year in Louisiana. We want to be able to bring the highest level of comprehensive care to our patients in this region," said Scott.

Through the hospital’s partnership, patients can choose to receive treatment at either the Woman’s campus or the Cancer Center’s main campus on Essen Lane. The Pavilion officially opens May 1.

