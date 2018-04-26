Baton Rouge Physical Therapy-Lake celebrates 55 years and new clinic location

Baton Rouge Physical Therapy-Lake (BPRT-Lake) is celebrating 55 years in business and the grand opening of a new Prairieville clinic.
The new facility is a result of BPRT-Lake’s rapid growth as more patients seek direct access to physical therapists. That’s just now an option thanks to the Louisiana Physical Practice Act in June 2016, which removed a previously mandated physician referral for access to physical therapy evaluation and treatment.
BRPT-LAKE PRAIRIEVILLE CLINIC
BRPT-Lake is the largest outpatient physical therapy facility in the state, with more skilled clinical specialists than any other physical therapy practice in Louisiana.
BRPT-Lake has six locations in addition to the new Prairieville clinic. There are four in Baton Rouge, one in Denham Springs and Gonzales.
