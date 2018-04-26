Baton Rouge Physical Therapy-Lake celebrates 55 years and new cl - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Baton Rouge Physical Therapy-Lake celebrates 55 years and new clinic location

Source: BRPT-Lake Facebook page Source: BRPT-Lake Facebook page
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA (WAFB) -

Baton Rouge Physical Therapy-Lake (BPRT-Lake) is celebrating 55 years in business and the grand opening of a new Prairieville clinic.

The new facility is a result of BPRT-Lake’s rapid growth as more patients seek direct access to physical therapists. That’s just now an option thanks to the Louisiana Physical Practice Act in June 2016, which removed a previously mandated physician referral for access to physical therapy evaluation and treatment.

BRPT-LAKE PRAIRIEVILLE CLINIC

  • 17057 Commerce Centre Drive
  • Prairieville, LA
  • Call: 225-313-3553

BRPT-Lake is the largest outpatient physical therapy facility in the state, with more skilled clinical specialists than any other physical therapy practice in Louisiana.

BRPT-Lake has six locations in addition to the new Prairieville clinic. There are four in Baton Rouge, one in Denham Springs and Gonzales.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly