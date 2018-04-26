Volunteers needed for Alzheimer’s disease prevention study

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for volunteers to participate in a five year study to test whether an investigational medication can slow down memory loss and prevent the development of Alzheimer’s disease in people who do not show signs of dementia.
Scientists believe a buildup of protein in the brain (called "amyloid plaque deposits") may play a key role in the memory loss related to Alzheimer's disease. The EARLY research study will observe whether decreasing amyloid plaque deposits, through the use of an investigational medication, can help slow memory loss and prevent the development of Alzheimer's disease in people who do not show signs of dementia.
If you are interested in volunteering for this research study, please call 225-763-2973, or email dementia@pbrc.edu.
