Volunteers needed for Alzheimer’s disease prevention study - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Volunteers needed for Alzheimer’s disease prevention study

Source: LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center Facebook page Source: LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center Facebook page
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for volunteers to participate in a five year study to test whether an investigational medication can slow down memory loss and prevent the development of Alzheimer’s disease in people who do not show signs of dementia.

RELATED: Learn more about LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center

Scientists believe a buildup of protein in the brain (called "amyloid plaque deposits") may play a key role in the memory loss related to Alzheimer's disease. The EARLY research study will observe whether decreasing amyloid plaque deposits, through the use of an investigational medication, can help slow memory loss and prevent the development of Alzheimer's disease in people who do not show signs of dementia.

STUDY TYPE

  • Cognitive Impairment
  • Alzheimer’s Disease

NUMBER OF VISITS

  • 5 screening visits
  • 30 study visits

PROCEDURES

  • Physical and neurological examination
  • Vital signs and blood tests
  • Multiple questionnaires
  • Diagnostic tests such as MRI, PET Scan and ECG

QUALIFICATIONS

  • Be 60 to 85 years old
  • Have normal thinking abilities
  • Have a friend or family member willing to be your study partner (someone who has at least weekly contact with you and can answer once a year)

If you are interested in volunteering for this research study, please call 225-763-2973, or email dementia@pbrc.edu.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly