Volunteers needed for Alzheimer’s disease prevention study

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for volunteers to participate in a five year study to test whether an investigational medication can slow down memory loss and prevent the development of Alzheimer’s disease in people who do not show signs of dementia.

Scientists believe a buildup of protein in the brain (called "amyloid plaque deposits") may play a key role in the memory loss related to Alzheimer's disease. The EARLY research study will observe whether decreasing amyloid plaque deposits, through the use of an investigational medication, can help slow memory loss and prevent the development of Alzheimer's disease in people who do not show signs of dementia.

STUDY TYPE

Cognitive Impairment

Alzheimer’s Disease

NUMBER OF VISITS

5 screening visits

30 study visits

PROCEDURES

Physical and neurological examination

Vital signs and blood tests

Multiple questionnaires

Diagnostic tests such as MRI, PET Scan and ECG

QUALIFICATIONS

Be 60 to 85 years old

Have normal thinking abilities

Have a friend or family member willing to be your study partner (someone who has at least weekly contact with you and can answer once a year)

If you are interested in volunteering for this research study, please call 225-763-2973, or email dementia@pbrc.edu.

