Amazon raising price of annual Prime membership to $119

Amazon raising price of annual Prime membership to $119

By JOSEPH PISANI
AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership fee to $119 a year, up 20 percent from $99.

New Prime members in the U.S. will be charged the higher price starting May 11. The increase will apply to renewals of existing memberships starting on June 16.

Besides free two-day shipping, Prime members get other perks, such as access to Amazon's video and music streaming services. The online retailer recently disclosed for the first time that it had more than 100 million paid Prime members worldwide.

Amazon executives said Thursday that the 20 percent hike is due to higher costs to maintain the program, such as shipping fees. The last time the company raised the annual fee was four years ago.

Earlier this year, it increased the monthly rate to $12.99 a month from $10.99.

____

Contact Joseph Pisani at http://twitter.com/josephpisani

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

