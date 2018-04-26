Walker High students create videos to spread message of benefits of organ donation

Amid the chaos of mouse clicks and conversations inside the Walker High School TV studio, students are learning about more than just video production. They are working to promote a cause: producing short vignettes to help the Louisiana Organ Procurement Association spread the message about organ donation.

Instructor, Jeremy Pleasant, asked his students to push deeper than most public service announcements. It's a challenge Aiyanna McGowan and her group took to heart.

"We wanted it to be more symbolic rather than blatant, in your face saying to donate," the junior said. "We wanted it to be something where you were meant to think about it."

Pleasant admits it was a challenge in the beginning.

"At first, they weren't excited about it because all they heard was organ donation. As they got into the research and they started thinking about all the different possibilities of how they can make something, that's when the excitement began," said Pleasant.

The videos they produced debunk some of the myths about organ donation and drive home the point that organ donation saves lives.

"I hope it starts a fire in someone," said McGowan. "For them to see it and then realize that there are people who could depend on them, or people they can help even after they've passed."

For Pleasant, it's as much about teaching production basics as it is about delivering a message to his students.

"We can do something. We have the capability," he said. "We have what we need to create something that matters."

