Walker High students create videos to spread message of benefits of organ donation

Election day is Saturday, April 28 and the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office is encouraging everyone to get out and vote.More >>
In two days, Baton Rouge voters will have the option to renew a 60-year-old tax that partially funds the department.More >>
A letter from some of the employees, written anonymously to the board chair, triggered an investigation by the EEOC into "numerous allegations of discrimination based on sex, age, and race."More >>
Amid the chaos of mouse clicks and conversations inside the Walker High School TV studio, students are learning about more than just video production. They are working to promote a cause: producing short vignettes to help the Louisiana Organ Procurement Association spread the message about organ donation.More >>
A knock at a door in April of 2015 was a herald of death for 29-year-old Brittney Mills. She was pregnant with her second child, and after answering the door, was gunned down by the person outside. Her 8-year-old daughter heard the whole thing, but that would be the last anyone would hear of the shooter.More >>
The jury in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial has reached a verdict: guilty on all counts.More >>
The suspected Golden State Killer became less prolific but deadlier after losing his job as a police officer.More >>
Police said a 911 caller thought he saw the body of Tyrell Holmes crawling on the ground while still on fire. Holmes died from smoke inhalation, thermal injuries and stab wounds.More >>
The incident happened in Kitty Hawk along NC's Outer Banks.More >>
OJ, a blind dog adopted alongside his guide dog companion Blue Dozer, was adopted over the weekend. OJ was then found wandering more than 100 miles away.More >>
The job pays $4,500 a month and you get to take your best friend along too.More >>
The woman who adopted OJ and Blue Dozer from Richmond Animal Care and Control is speaking for the first time after the two dogs were reunited Wednesday night.More >>
The parents and husband of a 25-year-old Midlands woman have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against American Airlines.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety released the dashboard camera footage of the teen who was caught driving erratically from one county and later crashed it in an interstate median in another county.More >>
