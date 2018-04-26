Jury hits pork giant for $50M for hog operation's nuisance - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Jury hits pork giant for $50M for hog operation's nuisance

(AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File). FILE - This July 21, 2017, file photo shows young hogs at Everette Murphrey Farm in Farmville, N.C. Industrial-scale hog producers knew for decades that noxious smells from open-air sewage pits tormented neighbors but did... (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File). FILE - This July 21, 2017, file photo shows young hogs at Everette Murphrey Farm in Farmville, N.C. Industrial-scale hog producers knew for decades that noxious smells from open-air sewage pits tormented neighbors but did...

By EMERY P. DALESIO
AP Business Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A federal jury in North Carolina is awarding more than $50 million in damages to neighbors of an industrial hog operation responsible for smells, noise and other disturbances so bad they couldn't enjoy their rural homes.

Jurors on Thursday awarded 10 neighbors of a 15,000-head swine operation a total of $750,000 in compensation plus $50 million in damages designed to punish the hog-production division of Virginia-based Smithfield Foods.

Lawyers didn't sue the farm's owner, instead targeting the Chinese-owned corporation. Smithfield uses strict contracts to dictate how farm operators raise livestock the company owns.

The decision is the first in dozens of nuisance lawsuits filed by more than 500 neighbors against hog operations.

Smithfield says the lawsuits are a serious threat to a major agricultural industry and employer in North Carolina.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Suspect in killings may be tied to 1 more death

    The Latest: Suspect in killings may be tied to 1 more death

    Thursday, April 26 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-26 08:08:49 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 6:10 PM EDT2018-04-26 22:10:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2012 file photo, comedian Patton Oswalt, left, and his wife Michelle McNamara arrive at the 17th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles. Patton Oswalt is crediting his late wife for her ...(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File). FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2012 file photo, comedian Patton Oswalt, left, and his wife Michelle McNamara arrive at the 17th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles. Patton Oswalt is crediting his late wife for her ...
    Comedian Patton Oswalt says it's "great news" that police arrested a suspect in the brutal murders and rapes that his late wife had spent years investigating.More >>
    Comedian Patton Oswalt says it's "great news" that police arrested a suspect in the brutal murders and rapes that his late wife had spent years investigating.More >>

  • 'The real Bill Cosby': Comedian convicted of sexual assault

    'The real Bill Cosby': Comedian convicted of sexual assault

    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-04-26 04:48:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-04-26 22:09:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibility.More >>
    Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibility.More >>

  • 'Oh! Susanna' songwriter's statue removed amid criticism

    'Oh! Susanna' songwriter's statue removed amid criticism

    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-04-26 16:38:52 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-04-26 22:09:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File). FILE – This Oct. 26, 2017, file photo, shows a bronze sculpture of 19th-century songwriter Stephen Foster, top, by Giuseppe Moretti, near the entrance to Carnegie Music Hall in Schenley Plaza in the Oakland neighborhood...(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File). FILE – This Oct. 26, 2017, file photo, shows a bronze sculpture of 19th-century songwriter Stephen Foster, top, by Giuseppe Moretti, near the entrance to Carnegie Music Hall in Schenley Plaza in the Oakland neighborhood...
    A 118-year-old statue of the "Oh! Susanna" songwriter has been removed from a Pittsburgh park after criticism that the work is demeaning because it includes a black man sitting at his feet, plucking a banjo.More >>
    A 118-year-old statue of the "Oh! Susanna" songwriter has been removed from a Pittsburgh park after criticism that the work is demeaning because it includes a black man sitting at his feet, plucking a banjo.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly