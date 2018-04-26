Orange Lost Bread

Air Date: April 26, 2018
Prep Time: 30 minutes Yields: 6 servings
Comment:
In Louisiana, "Lost Bread," is also known as Pain Perdu, which is a French toast recipe. Much like Crème Brûlée Lost Bread, this dish is created with leftover, stale "lost" bread. Had it not been dipped in eggs and milk, then pan fried, the bread would have certainly been lost.
Ingredients:
1 (8-ounce) loaf French bread
3 eggs
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup whole milk
1 cup evaporated milk
½ cup fresh-squeezed orange juice
1 tsp cinnamon
½ tsp nutmeg
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
? cup butter
½ cup powdered sugar
Method:
Cut bread into 1-inch slices. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together eggs and granulated sugar. Add whole milk, evaporated milk, orange juice, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla. Continue to whisk until well blended. In a 12-inch, cast iron skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Dip bread into custard, a few slices at a time, then sauté until golden brown on both sides. Continue until all bread has been cooked. As bread is removed from skillet, top it with powdered sugar.