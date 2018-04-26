Orange Lost Bread

Cut bread into 1-inch slices. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together eggs and granulated sugar. Add whole milk, evaporated milk, orange juice, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla. Continue to whisk until well blended. In a 12-inch, cast iron skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Dip bread into custard, a few slices at a time, then sauté until golden brown on both sides. Continue until all bread has been cooked. As bread is removed from skillet, top it with powdered sugar.