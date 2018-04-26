Texas man accused of attempting to kill judge found guilty

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A federal jury in Texas has found a 30-year-old man guilty of several charges relating to a 2015 assassination attempt on a judge outside her home.
Jurors Thursday found Chimene Onyeri guilty of multiple counts of fraud, racketeering and other charges.
Prosecutors say Onyeri as part of a racketeering enterprise shot state District Judge Julie Kocurek as she was in an SUV returning to her home.
Onyeri had appeared in court before Kocurek prior to the shooting, and federal prosecutors say he wanted her dead to avoid going to prison on a probation violation.
Onyeri testified that he only intended to damage her SUV.
Kocurek underwent more than 20 surgeries and lost a finger after the attack.
Sentencing is scheduled for August and Onyeri faces up to life in prison.
