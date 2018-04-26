Hearing aids may help keep seniors out of the hospital

Concussions, even those that are mild, more than double the risk for developing dementia down the road, new research suggests.More >>
Concussions, even those that are mild, more than double the risk for developing dementia down the road, new research suggests.More >>
Teens who were once hooked on sugary sodas may now be now turning to sugary sports drinks, a new study reveals.More >>
Teens who were once hooked on sugary sodas may now be now turning to sugary sports drinks, a new study reveals.More >>
Two anti-cancer drugs administered together have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat an inherited form of thyroid cancer.More >>
Two anti-cancer drugs administered together have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat an inherited form of thyroid cancer.More >>
Too little sleep can increase a child's risk of obesity, British researchers report.More >>
Too little sleep can increase a child's risk of obesity, British researchers report.More >>
Motorcycles are still deadlier than cars, but there's some good news: Nearly 6 percent fewer bikers died on U.S. roads last year than in 2016, a new report says.More >>
Motorcycles are still deadlier than cars, but there's some good news: Nearly 6 percent fewer bikers died on U.S. roads last year than in 2016, a new report says.More >>
Hearing aids may mean fewer visits to the hospital for seniors, a new study suggests.More >>
Hearing aids may mean fewer visits to the hospital for seniors, a new study suggests.More >>
Divorce, death in the family, money troubles and serious health problems don't just stress you out -- these negative life events may actually accelerate the aging of your brain, new research suggests.More >>
Divorce, death in the family, money troubles and serious health problems don't just stress you out -- these negative life events may actually accelerate the aging of your brain, new research suggests.More >>
Stretching leg muscles every day may benefit seniors and other people with mobility problems, a new study reports.More >>
Stretching leg muscles every day may benefit seniors and other people with mobility problems, a new study reports.More >>
It's thought that one-quarter of U.S. adults will develop a swallowing problem at some point. But researchers hope insight from a new study may help lead to improved treatment.More >>
It's thought that one-quarter of U.S. adults will develop a swallowing problem at some point. But researchers hope insight from a new study may help lead to improved treatment.More >>
Falls by older Americans have devastating medical and economic consequences, reaching $50 billion a year, a new study finds.More >>
Falls by older Americans have devastating medical and economic consequences, reaching $50 billion a year, a new study finds.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.