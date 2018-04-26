UK lawmakers press to stay in EU customs union after Brexit - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UK lawmakers press to stay in EU customs union after Brexit

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street to meet President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan for bilateral talks in London, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street to meet President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan for bilateral talks in London, Thursday, April 26, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - British lawmakers are pressing the government to change course and keep the U.K. in a customs union with the European Union after Brexit.

In a symbolic move, the House of Commons has called for an "effective customs union" with the bloc.

The motion is non-binding, and many pro-Brexit lawmakers skipped Thursday's debate. But it adds to pressure on the government to sort out Britain's future economic relationship with the EU.

The Conservative government insists Britain will leave the EU's customs union after it quits the bloc next year. But many businesses want to retain a customs union to avoid tariffs and border checks.

Britain also has promised there will be no customs posts or other checks on the border between the U.K.'s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland after Brexit.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Explosion rocks Wisconsin refinery, at least 5 hurt

    Explosion rocks Wisconsin refinery, at least 5 hurt

    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-04-26 16:38:58 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 2:43 PM EDT2018-04-26 18:43:56 GMT

    Several people have been injured in an explosion at a refinery in Wisconsin.

    More >>

    Several people have been injured in an explosion at a refinery in Wisconsin.

    More >>

  • Yawkey Way outside Fenway Park changed over racist past

    Yawkey Way outside Fenway Park changed over racist past

    Thursday, April 26 2018 11:30 AM EDT2018-04-26 15:30:34 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-26 18:40:21 GMT
    The city of Boston has approved a plan to change the name of Yawkey Way, the street near Fenway Park named in honor of former Red Sox owner Tom Yawkey, who some have said was racist.More >>
    The city of Boston has approved a plan to change the name of Yawkey Way, the street near Fenway Park named in honor of former Red Sox owner Tom Yawkey, who some have said was racist.More >>

  • Bill Cosby convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

    Bill Cosby convicted of drugging and molesting a woman

    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-04-26 04:48:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 2:39 PM EDT2018-04-26 18:39:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Bill Cosby departs after his sexual assault trial, Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibility.More >>
    Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibility.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly