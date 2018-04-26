UK lawmakers press to stay in EU customs union after Brexit

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street to meet President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan for bilateral talks in London, Thursday, April 26, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - British lawmakers are pressing the government to change course and keep the U.K. in a customs union with the European Union after Brexit.

In a symbolic move, the House of Commons has called for an "effective customs union" with the bloc.

The motion is non-binding, and many pro-Brexit lawmakers skipped Thursday's debate. But it adds to pressure on the government to sort out Britain's future economic relationship with the EU.

The Conservative government insists Britain will leave the EU's customs union after it quits the bloc next year. But many businesses want to retain a customs union to avoid tariffs and border checks.

Britain also has promised there will be no customs posts or other checks on the border between the U.K.'s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland after Brexit.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.