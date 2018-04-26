Green Heart Meals Baton Rouge to offer healthy grab 'n go grub - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Green Heart Meals Baton Rouge to offer healthy grab 'n go grub

Green Heart Meals & Juices is bringing their health-conscious fresh prepped meals and juices to Baton Rouge. The Lafayette-based business is expected to open this spring according to their Facebook page.

Their website says they offer delivery or grab and go pick-up from their shop in the Perkins Crossing shopping center.

GREEN HEART MEALS

  • Classic dishes
  • Local recipes
  • Comfort food
  • Ethnic cuisine
  • Choose your own custom meals
  • Low in sodium
  • Low in calorie, fat & carbohydrates

According to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report, the Baton Rouge shop will be the fifth location for the company, which operates three shops around Acadiana—two in Lafayette and one in Scott. Its fourth location will open in Lake Charles this weekend. The owners are seeking other expansion options around Louisiana, including more in the Baton Rouge area.

Customers can order multiple meals for the week online for pick-up or delivery. Grab-and-go meals are available from the shop without ordering ahead of time. There are also $5 deal days, when customers can come in and pick up any meal for $5 each.

