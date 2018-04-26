Gun control may keep stock-car-racing governor off track

BARRE, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's stock-car-racing governor is questioning whether to race this season at a local speedway where many spectators are hunters after an outcry over gun restriction legislation he signed.
A spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Phil Scott says the governor is checking with the owners of Thunder Road and other drivers to see if they have any concerns about whether the animosity about his signing of the legislation might affect the atmosphere at the speedway.
A teen's alleged plot to shoot up the Fair Haven Union High School provoked Scott to change his stance on some gun restrictions.
That led to the first significant limitations on gun ownership in Vermont history, including raising the age for buying firearms and banning high-capacity magazines.
Many Vermonters support the legislation, but hunters and gun rights advocates have opposed it.
