Trump declines to order release of certain JFK documents - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump declines to order release of certain JFK documents

WASHINGTON (AP) - Back in October, President Donald Trump blocked the release of hundreds of records on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, agreeing to appeals from the CIA and FBI.

Now, Trump has accepted a recommendation from the National Archives to keep the lid closed, more than five decades after the 35th president was killed.

Trump writes in memo issued Thursday that some of the classified documents are "of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in immediate disclosure." The FBI and CIA had said the release could jeopardize national security.

The president ordered agencies to review the remaining documents in the next three years to determine which should be released.

Congress ordered in 1992 that all records be released in 25 years to put consistent conspiracy theories to rest.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Yawkey Way outside Fenway Park changed over racist past

    Yawkey Way outside Fenway Park changed over racist past

    Thursday, April 26 2018 11:30 AM EDT2018-04-26 15:30:34 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-04-26 16:05:13 GMT
    The city of Boston has approved a plan to change the name of Yawkey Way, the street near Fenway Park named in honor of former Red Sox owner Tom Yawkey, who some have said was racist.More >>
    The city of Boston has approved a plan to change the name of Yawkey Way, the street near Fenway Park named in honor of former Red Sox owner Tom Yawkey, who some have said was racist.More >>

  • MGM sets August opening date for Massachusetts casino

    MGM sets August opening date for Massachusetts casino

    Thursday, April 26 2018 5:18 AM EDT2018-04-26 09:18:43 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-04-26 16:05:10 GMT
    (Patrick Johnson/The Republican via AP). This April 24, 2018 aerial photo shows construction progress on the MGM Casino complex in downtown Springfield, Mass., which is on track to open in August, a few weeks ahead of schedule. MGM Resorts Internationa...(Patrick Johnson/The Republican via AP). This April 24, 2018 aerial photo shows construction progress on the MGM Casino complex in downtown Springfield, Mass., which is on track to open in August, a few weeks ahead of schedule. MGM Resorts Internationa...
    MGM is planning to open its $960 million Massachusetts casino earlier than expected.More >>
    MGM is planning to open its $960 million Massachusetts casino earlier than expected.More >>

  • Suspect in serial killings lived in a tidy California suburb

    Suspect in serial killings lived in a tidy California suburb

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 10:58 PM EDT2018-04-26 02:58:37 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:04 PM EDT2018-04-26 16:04:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, left, talks to reporters about the arrest Joesph James DeAngelo, seen in photo, on suspicion of committing a string of violent crimes in the 1970's and 1980's after a news conference. ...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, left, talks to reporters about the arrest Joesph James DeAngelo, seen in photo, on suspicion of committing a string of violent crimes in the 1970's and 1980's after a news conference. ...
    The man authorities say is among the worst serial killers and rapists in U.S. history is a 72-year-old Vietnam War veteran, former police officer and grandfather who lived quietly in a tidy suburban California home.More >>
    The man authorities say is among the worst serial killers and rapists in U.S. history is a 72-year-old Vietnam War veteran, former police officer and grandfather who lived quietly in a tidy suburban California home.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly