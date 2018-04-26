UK parliamentary committee grills Facebook executive - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UK parliamentary committee grills Facebook executive

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). A protester wearing a mask with the face of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, in between men wearing angry face emoji masks, during a protest against Facebook outside Portcullis in London, Thursday, April 26, 2018, as the Ch...
(AP Photo). Chief Technical Officer of Facebook Mike Schroepfer leaves Portcullis House after giving evidence to a Parliamentary select committee on digital, culture, media and sport in London, Thursday, April 26, 2018.
(AP Photo). Chief Technical Officer of Facebook Mike Schroepfer leaves Portcullis House after giving evidence to a Parliamentary select committee on digital, culture, media and sport in London, Thursday, April 26, 2018. The UK parliament's media commit... (AP Photo). Chief Technical Officer of Facebook Mike Schroepfer leaves Portcullis House after giving evidence to a Parliamentary select committee on digital, culture, media and sport in London, Thursday, April 26, 2018. The UK parliament's media commit...

LONDON (AP) - The U.K. parliament's media committee has criticized Facebook's response to allegations that data from millions of accounts was misused during elections in the United States and Britain as they grilled one of the company's senior executives about the scandal.

Committee members didn't hide their frustration with Facebook chief technical officer Mike Schroepfer during questioning Thursday. Chairman Damian Collins said the panel was unhappy that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg didn't appear - even though he testified before U.S. lawmakers.

In some of the most pointed questioning, lawmaker Julian Knight accused Facebook of "bullying journalists, threatening academic institutions and impeding investigations by legal authorities," before declaring the company to be "a morality-free zone."

Schroepfer said he "respectfully disagreed" with such characterizations.

