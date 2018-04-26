UK lawmakers call on Zuckerberg to appear before them - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UK lawmakers call on Zuckerberg to appear before them

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). A protester wearing a mask with the face of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, in between men wearing angry face emoji masks, during a protest against Facebook outside Portcullis in London, Thursday, April 26, 2018, as the Ch... (AP Photo/Alastair Grant). A protester wearing a mask with the face of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, in between men wearing angry face emoji masks, during a protest against Facebook outside Portcullis in London, Thursday, April 26, 2018, as the Ch...
(AP Photo). Chief Technical Officer of Facebook Mike Schroepfer leaves Portcullis House after giving evidence to a Parliamentary select committee on digital, culture, media and sport in London, Thursday, April 26, 2018. The UK parliament's media commit... (AP Photo). Chief Technical Officer of Facebook Mike Schroepfer leaves Portcullis House after giving evidence to a Parliamentary select committee on digital, culture, media and sport in London, Thursday, April 26, 2018. The UK parliament's media commit...
(AP Photo). Chief Technical Officer of Facebook Mike Schroepfer leaves Portcullis House after giving evidence to a Parliamentary select committee on digital, culture, media and sport in London, Thursday, April 26, 2018. The UK parliament's media commit... (AP Photo). Chief Technical Officer of Facebook Mike Schroepfer leaves Portcullis House after giving evidence to a Parliamentary select committee on digital, culture, media and sport in London, Thursday, April 26, 2018. The UK parliament's media commit...

By DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - The U.K. parliament's media committee demanded Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appear before the panel after lawmakers said the senior executive who testified Thursday failed to fully answer their questions about the data protection scandal that has engulfed the company.

Committee members didn't hide their frustration with Facebook's chief technical officer, Mike Schroepfer, who was forced to defend the company against suggestions that it was cavalier with user data and has done little to stem the spread of fake news. Facebook dispatched the unassuming engineer to London despite a previous request for Zuckerberg to appear.

During a four-hour plus session that covered many of Facebook's perceived sins, lawmaker Julian Knight accused the company of "bullying journalists, threatening academic institutions and impeding investigations by legal authorities," before declaring the company to be "a morality-free zone."

Schroepfer said he "respectfully disagreed" with such characterizations.

Immediately after the session, committee Chairman Damian Collins issued a statement saying that said Schroepfer answer's fell short "on 40 separate points," particularly in regard to Cambridge Analytica and associated companies, which allegedly misused data from 87 million Facebook accounts.

The committee asked Zuckerberg to appear on May 24, during what it described as a planned trip to Europe to give testimony to the European Parliament.

"As an American citizen living in California, Mr. Zuckerberg does not normally come under the jurisdiction of the U.K. Parliament, but he will the next time he enters the country," Collins said.

"We hope that he will respond positively to our request, but if not the committee will resolve to issue a formal summons for him to appear when he is next in the U.K."

Collins sharply worded statement came after a session in which lawmakers demanded specificity, particularly in regard to the social media company's actions on elections and alleged Russian interference.

In one moment of candor, Schroepfer acknowledged that he himself was disappointed with Facebook's handling of Russian disinformation campaigns.

"We were slow to understand the impact at the time, and I am way more disappointed in this than you are," Schroepfer said to laughter from the room.

"It's a high bar," Collins retorted.

"I'm sorry, I shouldn't have said that," Schroepfer replied. "It's something we're working very hard on."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Genetic sleuthing bolsters food poisoning searches

    Genetic sleuthing bolsters food poisoning searches

    Thursday, April 26 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-26 05:09:48 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 1:03 PM EDT2018-04-26 17:03:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/P. Solomon Banda). In this April 12, 2018 photo, scientist Karen Xavier holds a petri dish containing a stool sample of small bacteria colonies in Denver. DNA from samples like these are extracted and sequenced to help health investigators mo...(AP Photo/P. Solomon Banda). In this April 12, 2018 photo, scientist Karen Xavier holds a petri dish containing a stool sample of small bacteria colonies in Denver. DNA from samples like these are extracted and sequenced to help health investigators mo...
    A new technique that relies on genetics is revolutionizing food poisoning investigation and identifying common causes in scattered and seemingly unrelated illnesses.More >>
    A new technique that relies on genetics is revolutionizing food poisoning investigation and identifying common causes in scattered and seemingly unrelated illnesses.More >>

  • Yawkey Way outside Fenway Park changed over racist past

    Yawkey Way outside Fenway Park changed over racist past

    Thursday, April 26 2018 11:30 AM EDT2018-04-26 15:30:34 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 1:02 PM EDT2018-04-26 17:02:19 GMT
    The city of Boston has approved a plan to change the name of Yawkey Way, the street near Fenway Park named in honor of former Red Sox owner Tom Yawkey, who some have said was racist.More >>
    The city of Boston has approved a plan to change the name of Yawkey Way, the street near Fenway Park named in honor of former Red Sox owner Tom Yawkey, who some have said was racist.More >>

  • US officials slam Washington state nuke waste site problems

    US officials slam Washington state nuke waste site problems

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-04-25 18:18:25 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 1:03 PM EDT2018-04-26 17:03:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, file). FILE - In this May 9, 2017, file photo, signs are posted near the entrance to the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Richland, Wash. Federal investigators say problems first identified six years ago continue to plague the mu...(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, file). FILE - In this May 9, 2017, file photo, signs are posted near the entrance to the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Richland, Wash. Federal investigators say problems first identified six years ago continue to plague the mu...
    U.S. investigators say problems first identified six years ago at a Washington state site where deadly nuclear waste is treated continue to plague the multi-billion dollar plant.More >>
    U.S. investigators say problems first identified six years ago at a Washington state site where deadly nuclear waste is treated continue to plague the multi-billion dollar plant.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly