2 black men 'humiliated' when gym staffers called police - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

2 black men 'humiliated' when gym staffers called police

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) - Two black men said they were humiliated when staffers at their New Jersey gym twice called police on them and wrongly accused them of not paying, despite one of them being a member for eight years.

Rachid Maiga, 27, and Tshyrad (shah'-RAHD) Oates, 25, told WNBC-TV they were playing basketball for a few minutes at the LA Fitness club in Secaucus on April 15 when an employee asked them to leave.

The dispute appeared to be resolved, but the pair said a club manager soon confronted them and told them to leave and called police. The two men said they felt like suspects as officers escorted them to the lobby.

Oates later posted videos of the confrontations, and the Irvine-Calif.-based company apologized. The three employees directly involved in the incident are no longer with the company, according to LA Fitness.

Maiga, a semi-pro basketball player, had been a club member for eight years and even paid a premium for the location because of its prized basketball court.

"I'm not the type of person that likes to put my problems out there," Maiga said. "This has happened to me before - racial profiling."

Civil rights attorney William Wagstaff III, who represents the men, said LA Fitness' apology wasn't sincere. "If that video had not gone viral, they wouldn't have apologized," he said.

Maiga said he won't return to the Secaucus gym because he doesn't feel welcome there.

"We have to say something, continue to speak up, not be nervous to have this conversation." Oates said. "We want people to talk about it until they realize it's wrong."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Patton Oswalt credits late wife in Golden State Killer case

    Patton Oswalt credits late wife in Golden State Killer case

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:58:45 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-26 17:51:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This Wednesday, April 25, 2018 photo shows a copy of the book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" by Michelle McNamara at a Books Inc. bookstore in San Francisco. California authori...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). This Wednesday, April 25, 2018 photo shows a copy of the book "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" by Michelle McNamara at a Books Inc. bookstore in San Francisco. California authori...
    Comedian Patton Oswalt proudly and tenderly praises his late wife for her work on the Golden State Killer case.More >>
    Comedian Patton Oswalt proudly and tenderly praises his late wife for her work on the Golden State Killer case.More >>

  • 'Oh! Susanna' songwriter's statue removed amid criticism

    'Oh! Susanna' songwriter's statue removed amid criticism

    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-04-26 16:38:52 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-04-26 17:50:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File). FILE – This Oct. 26, 2017, file photo, shows a bronze sculpture of 19th-century songwriter Stephen Foster, top, by Giuseppe Moretti, near the entrance to Carnegie Music Hall in Schenley Plaza in the Oakland neighborhood...(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File). FILE – This Oct. 26, 2017, file photo, shows a bronze sculpture of 19th-century songwriter Stephen Foster, top, by Giuseppe Moretti, near the entrance to Carnegie Music Hall in Schenley Plaza in the Oakland neighborhood...
    A 118-year-old statue of the "Oh! Susanna" songwriter has been removed from a Pittsburgh park after criticism that the work is demeaning because it includes a black man sitting at his feet, plucking a banjo.More >>
    A 118-year-old statue of the "Oh! Susanna" songwriter has been removed from a Pittsburgh park after criticism that the work is demeaning because it includes a black man sitting at his feet, plucking a banjo.More >>

  • More kids have autism, better diagnosis may be the reason

    More kids have autism, better diagnosis may be the reason

    Thursday, April 26 2018 1:10 PM EDT2018-04-26 17:10:40 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 1:49 PM EDT2018-04-26 17:49:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/LM Otero). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 24, 2016 file photo, Megan Krail helps a 4-year-old boy with Autism Spectrum Disorder practice trick-or-treating at The University of Texas at Dallas' Callier Center for Communication Disorders preschool...(AP Photo/LM Otero). FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 24, 2016 file photo, Megan Krail helps a 4-year-old boy with Autism Spectrum Disorder practice trick-or-treating at The University of Texas at Dallas' Callier Center for Communication Disorders preschool...
    The government estimates that autism is becoming more common, but it's only a small increase.More >>
    The government estimates that autism is becoming more common, but it's only a small increase.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly