2 black men 'humiliated' when gym staffers call police

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) - Two black men who were wrongly accused of not paying to work out at a gym in New Jersey say they were humiliated when staffers there twice called police on them .
Rachid Maiga and Tshyrad (shah'-RAHD) Oates told WNBC-TV that they were playing basketball at the LA Fitness club in Secaucus on April 15 when they were asked to leave by an employee. The dispute appeared to be resolved, but the pair say a club manager soon confronted them and told them to leave.
The two men say they felt like suspects as officers escorted them to the lobby.
Oates later posted videos of the confrontations, and the Irvine-Calif.-based company apologized. LA Fitness says the three employees directly involved in the incident are no longer with the company.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A new technique that relies on genetics is revolutionizing food poisoning investigation and identifying common causes in scattered and seemingly unrelated illnessesMore >>
A new technique that relies on genetics is revolutionizing food poisoning investigation and identifying common causes in scattered and seemingly unrelated illnessesMore >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibilityMore >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibilityMore >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibilityMore >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial are kicking off a second day of deliberations by revisiting the testimony of a star defense witness who cast doubt on accuser Andrea Constand's credibilityMore >>
The most difficult part of the NCAA's attempt to clean up college basketball begins nowMore >>
The most difficult part of the NCAA's attempt to clean up college basketball begins nowMore >>
Sex assault victims from the world of entertainment and sports were honored at the Time 100 gala, an annual event honors the year's most influential peopleMore >>
Sex assault victims from the world of entertainment and sports were honored at the Time 100 gala, an annual event honors the year's most influential peopleMore >>
Melania Trump is embracing her moment in the spotlight for the French president's state visit.More >>
Melania Trump is embracing her moment in the spotlight for the French president's state visit.More >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to restart its nuclear program as the U.S. weighs its decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear dealMore >>