Facebook leads technology stock rally as US indexes rise - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Facebook leads technology stock rally as US indexes rise

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung). A woman walks past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a bank in Hong Kong, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Asian stock markets were mixed on Thursday as investors digested the latest quarterly corporate earnings. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung). A woman walks past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a bank in Hong Kong, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Asian stock markets were mixed on Thursday as investors digested the latest quarterly corporate earnings.
(AP Photo/Kin Cheung). People walk past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a bank in Hong Kong, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Asian stock markets were mixed on Thursday as investors digested the latest quarterly corporate earnings. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung). People walk past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a bank in Hong Kong, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Asian stock markets were mixed on Thursday as investors digested the latest quarterly corporate earnings.
(AP Photo/Kin Cheung). A woman walks near an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a bank in Hong Kong, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Asian stock markets were mixed on Thursday as investors digested the latest quarterly corporate earnings. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung). A woman walks near an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a bank in Hong Kong, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Asian stock markets were mixed on Thursday as investors digested the latest quarterly corporate earnings.
(AP Photo/Kin Cheung). A man walks past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a bank in Hong Kong, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Asian stock markets were mixed on Thursday as investors digested the latest quarterly corporate earnings. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung). A man walks past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a bank in Hong Kong, Thursday, April 26, 2018. Asian stock markets were mixed on Thursday as investors digested the latest quarterly corporate earnings.

By MARLEY JAY
AP Markets Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. stocks are rising Thursday morning as Facebook leads a big rally for technology companies. The social media network jumped after its recent data privacy scandal didn't appear to affect its business in the first quarter. Other big technology companies also moved higher. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Ford and Visa also rose after they gave strong first-quarter reports.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,652 as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average added 118 points, or 0.5 percent, to 24,204. The Nasdaq composite advanced 69 points, or 1 percent, to 7,073. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 1 point, or 0.1 percent, to 1,552.

HAPPY FACE: Facebook surged 7.5 percent to $171.55 after the company's advertisers appeared to shrug off the privacy scandal that has surrounded the company. The company said its revenue jumped 49 percent in the first three months of the year, and there were few signs users or advertisers were abandoning the company since the scandal broke in mid-March. Facebook has faced a backlash about how it collects and uses data since the revelation that Cambridge Analytica, a data mining firm linked to the Trump campaign, had gained information on up to 87 million of its users.

Facebook stock is down 7 percent since then.

Other social media companies also rose. Twitter gained 4.3 percent to $31.03 and Snap picked up 2.6 percent to $14.92. Alphabet, Google's parent company, the only digital publisher larger than Facebook, rose 1.1 percent to $1,033.83.

EXTRA GUAC ALL AROUND: Chipotle Mexican Grill climbed after the company said sales improved in the first quarter, partly because of higher prices, and investors hoped the chain is starting to turn its business around after repeated food safety scares. New CEO Brian Niccol also said the company intends to expand its delivery service and is considering drive-thrus. The shares rose 20.2 percent to $408.11. They traded as high as $749 in mid-2015.

PUT IT IN DRIVE: Ford rose after the company said it will no longer sell the Fusion midsize car, Taurus large car, CMax hybrid compact and Fiesta subcompact in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because of falling profitability. Its only remaining cars in the region will be the Mustang and a compact Focus crossover vehicle. The company is aiming to slash more than $20 billion in costs to become more competitive in the changing auto market.

The stock gained 2.9 percent to $11.44.

BUSY SIGNAL: AT&T fell 4.8 percent to $33.50 after a weak first quarter, and online auction and payment site eBay slid 5.6 percent to $38.66 after its second-quarter forecast disappointed Wall Street.

BONDS: Bond prices edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dipped to 2.99 percent from 3.03 percent.

EUROPE: The European Central Bank left its key interest rates and monetary stimulus settings unchanged on Thursday, as expected. Investors are now watching for any hint from ECB chief Mario Draghi on the outlook for the eurozone economy and future rate policy. Of particular interest will be the potential impact from global trade tensions on big exporting economies like Germany, which have seen a dip in industrial production in recent months.

OVERSEAS: France's CAC 40 rose 0.4 percent and the British FTSE 100 added 0.1 percent. Germany's DAX was unchanged. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.5 percent and South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.1 percent after Samsung reported better than expected earnings. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.1 percent.

ENERGY: Oil futures extended gains. Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 0.4 percent to $68.32 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 1 percent to $74.73 a barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 109.16 yen from 109.34 yen and the euro dipped to $1.2173 from $1.2175.

____

AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jay

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 2 black men 'humiliated' when gym staffers call police

    2 black men 'humiliated' when gym staffers call police

    Thursday, April 26 2018 10:21 AM EDT2018-04-26 14:21:42 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 11:24 AM EDT2018-04-26 15:24:20 GMT
    Two black men who were wrongly accused of not paying to work out at a gym in New Jersey say they were humiliated when staffers there twice called police on them.More >>
    Two black men who were wrongly accused of not paying to work out at a gym in New Jersey say they were humiliated when staffers there twice called police on them.More >>

  • MGM sets August opening date for Massachusetts casino

    MGM sets August opening date for Massachusetts casino

    Thursday, April 26 2018 5:18 AM EDT2018-04-26 09:18:43 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 11:24 AM EDT2018-04-26 15:24:18 GMT
    (Patrick Johnson/The Republican via AP). This April 24, 2018 aerial photo shows construction progress on the MGM Casino complex in downtown Springfield, Mass., which is on track to open in August, a few weeks ahead of schedule. MGM Resorts Internationa...(Patrick Johnson/The Republican via AP). This April 24, 2018 aerial photo shows construction progress on the MGM Casino complex in downtown Springfield, Mass., which is on track to open in August, a few weeks ahead of schedule. MGM Resorts Internationa...
    MGM is planning to open its $960 million Massachusetts casino earlier than expected.More >>
    MGM is planning to open its $960 million Massachusetts casino earlier than expected.More >>

  • Patrons visit Waffle House to support shooting survivors

    Patrons visit Waffle House to support shooting survivors

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 11:19 PM EDT2018-04-26 03:19:15 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 11:12 AM EDT2018-04-26 15:12:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Waffle House employee Stan Brudnicki wears a ribbon on his uniform to honor shooting victims Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The restaurant re-opened Wednesday after four people were killed by a gunman Sunday.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Waffle House employee Stan Brudnicki wears a ribbon on his uniform to honor shooting victims Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The restaurant re-opened Wednesday after four people were killed by a gunman Sunday.
    A Nashville community has rallied to support the victims of a weekend shooting at a Waffle House by stopping by to get a meal after the restaurant re-opened.More >>
    A Nashville community has rallied to support the victims of a weekend shooting at a Waffle House by stopping by to get a meal after the restaurant re-opened.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly