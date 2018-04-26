The Latest: Sheriff to suspect: 'Turn yourself in'

(Michael G. Seamans/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP). Maine State trooper William Plourde checks a vehicle at the town line of Oakland and Fairfield on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, after Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Eugene Cole was killed o...

(Maine State Police via AP). This undated identification photo released by the Maine State Police shows John Williams of Madison, Maine, who is being sought in connection with the shooting of a Somerset County sheriff's deputy very early Wednesday morn...

(Maine State Police via AP). This dash cam photo released by the Maine State Police shows John Williams of Madison, Maine, after robbing a convenience store Wednesday morning, April 25, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Maine authorities are searching for ...

(Maine State Police via AP). This undated photo released by the Maine State Police shows John Williams of Madison, Maine, who is being sought in connection with the shooting of a Somerset County sheriff's deputy Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Norridgewo...

(Jeff Pouland/The Central Maine Morning Sentinel via AP). This 2007 photo shows Somerset County Cpl. Sheriff Eugene Cole , who was killed early Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. A search is underway for a suspect who stole the deputy's...

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (AP) - The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Maine sheriff's deputy (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

A Maine county sheriff is imploring a man sought in the killing of a deputy to turn himself in.

The fatal shooting of Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole on Wednesday in Norridgewock has triggered an intensive search for 29-year-old John Williams in and around the heavily wooded rural community about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Bangor. It's believed to be the first killing of a law enforcement officer in Maine in nearly 30 years.

Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said at a news conference Thursday they have some belief that Williams is still in the area. He said officers have been assigned to area schools.

Lancaster said 175 to 200 officers from multiple agencies have been working on the case.

12:26 a.m.

A manhunt is underway for the suspect in what is believed to be the first killing of a law enforcement officer in Maine in nearly 30 years.

The fatal shooting of Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole on Wednesday in Norridgewock triggered an intensive search for 29-year-old John Williams in and around the heavily wooded rural community about 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Bangor.

Officials say the Madison man was scheduled to appear in court to face gun charges when he killed the sheriff's deputy, stole his cruiser and robbed a convenience store.

The Maine Department of Public Safety says the last time someone killed an officer in the line of duty was in 1989.

Law enforcement officials say Williams has arrest records in Maine, Tennessee and Massachusetts.

