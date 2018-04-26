UPS reports 15 percent rise in 1Q profit - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

UPS reports 15 percent rise in 1Q profit

ATLANTA (AP) - More deliveries and higher revenue per package boosted first-quarter profit at UPS, but the company was hampered by rising costs as it upgrades its network to keep up with online shopping.

United Parcel Service Inc. said Thursday that it earned $1.35 billion in the quarter, up 15 percent from a year earlier.

The results topped analysts' forecasts, and the shares rose in midday trading.

Revenue grew by 10 percent, with double-digit gains in the Atlanta company's international and freight businesses and a smaller pickup in the core U.S. package-delivery unit.

Operating profit fell, however, in the domestic-package business, which UPS blamed on bad weather, the startup of Saturday service, and investments in new facilities and automation to help meet the growing demand for delivery of online purchases by consumers.

CEO David Abney said in an interview that those investments will eventually pay off, but "you put the cost in before you get the benefit."

"The underlying business performed as expected," he said. "We were not disappointed in the U.S. operation."

Analysts continued to caution about "cost creep" at UPS.

"Higher costs continue to pressure earnings," said Cowen analyst Helane Becker. "We believe this will continue for the rest of 2018, and likely into 2019."

The company could face higher costs as it continues to negotiate a new contract with union aircraft mechanics. Tim Boyle, president of the Teamsters local that represents the mechanics, said UPS was refusing to honor a promise to share savings from lower income taxes with employees.

UPS and rival FedEx Corp. have benefited from the dramatic growth of online shopping, but delivering all those packages from retailers to consumers has put pressure on their networks, especially around Christmas. UPS is trying to reduce the cost of delivering to homes, which is more expensive than delivering to businesses because homes are farther apart.

UPS said first-quarter profit equaled $1.55 per share, which was a penny better than the average forecast among 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $17.11 billion topped the Zacks analysts' average prediction of $16.44 billion.

UPS left unchanged its forecast for full-year earnings of between $7.03 and $7.37 per share.

Shares of UPS rose $3.09, or 2.8 percent, to $111.75 in midday trading. The shares began the day down nearly 9 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index had dropped slightly more than 1 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Yawkey Way outside Fenway Park changed over racist past

    Yawkey Way outside Fenway Park changed over racist past

    Thursday, April 26 2018 11:30 AM EDT2018-04-26 15:30:34 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-04-26 16:59:33 GMT
    The city of Boston has approved a plan to change the name of Yawkey Way, the street near Fenway Park named in honor of former Red Sox owner Tom Yawkey, who some have said was racist.More >>
    The city of Boston has approved a plan to change the name of Yawkey Way, the street near Fenway Park named in honor of former Red Sox owner Tom Yawkey, who some have said was racist.More >>

  • Explosion rocks Wisconsin refinery, at least 5 hurt

    Explosion rocks Wisconsin refinery, at least 5 hurt

    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-04-26 16:38:58 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-04-26 16:59:23 GMT
    Several people have been injured in an explosion at a refinery in Wisconsin.Several people have been injured in an explosion at a refinery in Wisconsin.

    Several people have been injured in an explosion at a refinery in Wisconsin.

    More >>

    Several people have been injured in an explosion at a refinery in Wisconsin.

    More >>

  • MGM sets August opening date for Massachusetts casino

    MGM sets August opening date for Massachusetts casino

    Thursday, April 26 2018 5:18 AM EDT2018-04-26 09:18:43 GMT
    Thursday, April 26 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-04-26 16:53:19 GMT
    (Patrick Johnson/The Republican via AP). This April 24, 2018 aerial photo shows construction progress on the MGM Casino complex in downtown Springfield, Mass., which is on track to open in August, a few weeks ahead of schedule. MGM Resorts Internationa...(Patrick Johnson/The Republican via AP). This April 24, 2018 aerial photo shows construction progress on the MGM Casino complex in downtown Springfield, Mass., which is on track to open in August, a few weeks ahead of schedule. MGM Resorts Internationa...
    MGM is planning to open its $960 million Massachusetts casino earlier than expected.More >>
    MGM is planning to open its $960 million Massachusetts casino earlier than expected.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly