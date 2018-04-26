The Latest: ECB sees moderation in economy's strong pace - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: ECB sees moderation in economy's strong pace

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - The Latest on the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi says recent data point to "some moderation" in economic growth in the 19-country eurozone.

But he said the recent indicators are still "consistent with a broad-based expansion" in the bloc.

Draghi spoke Thursday after the central bank's governing council left its key interest rates and monetary stimulus settings unchanged.

The eurozone economy turned in strong growth of 2.5 percent last year, the best in a decade. But recent economic data has been mixed. If growth slows significantly, that could be a reason to extend the bank's 30 billion euros ($36 billion) in bond purchases. The stimulus is set to run at least through September.

___

1:45 p.m.

The European Central Bank has left its interest rates and stimulus settings unchanged as it sizes up conflicting signs about how well the economy is doing.

Markets are waiting to hear bank President Mario Draghi's assessment at a news conference following the stand-pat decision Thursday by the bank's 25-member governing council.

The economy in the 19 countries that use the euro currency turned in strong growth of 2.5 percent last year, the best in a decade. But recent economic data has been mixed. If growth shows signs of slowing that could be a reason to extend the bank's 30 billion euros ($36 billion) in bond purchases. The stimulus is set to run at least through September.

The council left the short-term interest benchmark at zero and the deposit rate at minus 0.4 percent.

___

7:00 a.m.

Investors are waiting to hear what the European Central Bank's president, Mario Draghi, makes of recent conflicting data about where Europe's economy is headed.

Draghi holds a news conference Thursday after a meeting of the bank's 25-member rate-setting committee. No changes are expected in interest rates or monetary stimulus settings.

Attention will focus instead on Draghi's assessment of recently weaker indicators such as industrial production and more resilient ones such as surveys of business managers. Analysts say Draghi will likely be reluctant to give hints about when the bank will end its main bond-buying program, which is slated to run at least through September.

The betting is that the bank will put off such clues until the June 14 or July 26 meetings.

